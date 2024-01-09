Lifespan Vision Ventures invests in Bolden Therapeutics

LifeSpan Vision Ventures

09 Jan, 2024

NORWALK, Conn., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeSpan Vision Ventures, an investment firm that specializes in funding longevity biotech breakthroughs, today announced an investment in Bolden Therapeutics, Inc. This biotechnology company is developing first-in-class therapeutics to promote neurogenesis for the potential treatment of central nervous system diseases.

Andrew Worden, Founding Partner at LifeSpan Vision Ventures, stated: "We're excited to partner with Bolden Therapeutics and enthusiastic about the potential of their promising results in advancing treatment options for Alzheimer's disease and other age-related neurodegenerative conditions. With a robust team and Scientific Advisory Board, we are eager to support Bolden's mission to enhance the lives of millions affected by neurological diseases through the development of therapies that boost neurogenesis."

"We are extremely excited to have Lifespan Vision Ventures as part of Team Bolden," said Johnny Page, co-founder and CEO of Bolden Therapeutics, Inc. "The next several months are a crucial time for the company and Lifespan's partnership represents a fantastic step towards achieving our goal of developing therapies to combat neurological diseases."

About Bolden Therapeutics, Inc
Bolden Therapeutics is a biotechnology company developing first-in-class therapeutics to treat central nervous system diseases. The company's scientific co-founders, Dr. Justin Fallon and Dr. Ashley Webb have identified a key molecular pathway to stimulate neural stem cells to promote the birth of new neurons (neurogenesis) in the adult brain. The company is currently working on antisense oligonucleotides for this genetically validated target, with candidates ready for in vivo efficacy testing.

Bolden's research facilities are based within Tufts Launchpad | biolabs, a leading incubator for next-generation powerhouse biotech startups located in Boston, MA. Prior to moving to biolabs, Bolden was based at LabCentral and its tenure was supported by two 'Golden Tickets' from Biogen, providing the company with two years of sponsored laboratory space within that innovative ecosystem.

About LifeSpan Vision Ventures
LifeSpan Vision Ventures is a forward-thinking venture capital firm specializing in investments within the aging and longevity space. Our mission is to support and accelerate the development of innovative therapies that extend healthspan, improve the quality of life for individuals as they age, and address age-related challenges. Through strategic partnerships and investments, we aim to shape a future where aging is met with vitality, resilience, and endless possibilities.

