LifeSpan Vision Ventures Invests in Deciduous Therapeutics

News provided by

LifeSpan Vision Ventures

03 Oct, 2023, 09:27 ET

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeSpan Vision Ventures today announced an investment in Deciduous Therapeutics, a pioneering longevity biotechnology company dedicated to enhancing human healthspan by developing innovative medicines targeting the elimination of senescent cells through restoring endogenous immune mechanisms.

Originating from the research lab of Dr. Anil Bhushan at the University of California, San Francisco (UCSF), Deciduous has made groundbreaking discoveries centered on Natural Killer T-cells (NKTs) as a potent endogenous immune mechanism capable of enabling senolysis. The company's in vivo Proof-Of-Concept (POC) studies have demonstrated single-dose efficacy with their lead compound, which restores NKT function, eliminates senescent cells, and resolves both fibrotic and metabolic diseases. Simultaneously, they are extending the platform to test additional age-related diseases.

Andrew Worden, Founding Partner of LifeSpan Vision Ventures, stated: "Our investment in Deciduous Therapeutics aligns with our mission to support companies dedicated to longevity and age-related disease therapeutics. Deciduous Therapeutics is taking an innovative approach to senescence, initially targeting fibrotic and metabolic diseases, but their platform technology holds immense potential for various age-related conditions. We are excited to collaborate with such an exceptional team of pioneers in the field of longevity biotechnology and eagerly anticipate their impact on the treatment of age-related diseases."

About Deciduous Therapeutics
Deciduous Therapeutics is a San Francisco-based longevity biotechnology company founded with a vision to harness the innate power of the human immune system to selectively eliminate harmful senescent cells.

For more information, please visit: Deciduous Therapeutics or email [email protected]

About LifeSpan Vision Ventures
LifeSpan Vision Ventures specializes in investments targeting companies focusing on longevity and the reversal of aging-related diseases.
lifespanvisionventures.com

Contact: Harry Robb
mob: +44 7795042764
[email protected]

SOURCE LifeSpan Vision Ventures

