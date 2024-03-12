LifeStance Appoints Dr. Teresa DeLuca to Board of Directors

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStance Health, one of the nation's largest providers of virtual and in-person outpatient mental healthcare, today announced that Dr. Teresa DeLuca has joined the company's board of directors. Dr. DeLuca is a psychiatrist and accomplished physician executive with over 20 years of leadership experience, having held senior executive leadership roles at Magellan Health, Humana and Walgreens, and brings extensive healthcare operations and clinical management expertise to LifeStance's board of directors.

"Dr. DeLuca's background as a tenured healthcare executive and practicing psychiatrist make her a tremendous addition to our board of directors," said Ken Burdick, Chairman and CEO, LifeStance. "As an organization focused on clinical quality and delivering exceptional patient outcomes, I'm confident that her skills and expertise will be a strong complement to our current board as we continue to expand access to much needed mental healthcare across the country."

"As the leader in comprehensive, high-quality mental healthcare, LifeStance is truly making a difference in the lives of its patients while also meaningfully addressing the growing mental health crisis," said Dr. DeLuca. "I'm thrilled to join the organization as it continues to advance its mission, and I look forward to working alongside Ken and the board of directors at LifeStance to help even more patients receive the personalized care they need."

Dr. DeLuca most recently served as Managing Director of Columbia University's NY Life Science Venture, which focused on bringing life sciences research and promising early-stage technologies to market. Previously, she was the Chief Medical Officer at Magellan Health where she spearheaded first-to-market products and technologies, including integrating behavioral health data with pharmacy claims and clinical management. Prior to Magellan Health, Dr. DeLuca served as SVP, Health Solutions at Humana, where she oversaw sales, operations and clinical management. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Surgery Partners and Rejuveron. Dr. DeLuca received an MBA from Drexel University's LeBow College of Business and her medical degree from Thomas Jefferson University.

