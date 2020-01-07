LifeStance Selects Tridiuum to Advance Behavioral Health Outcomes; Reduce Suicides Nationally

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Tridiuum, the leading digital behavioral health company for improving outcomes, access, and patient-provider engagement across integrated care environments, today announced that LifeStance Health, a national leader in behavioral healthcare services, has selected the Tridiuum ONE platform to drive improvements in patient outcomes, further enhance quality, and better demonstrate the value of its services to patients, providers, and purchasers. Both companies also view the relationship as a key driver toward their shared commitment to making suicide a "never event."

"We are thrilled to support LifeStance in the essential work they do to treat mental health issues across the country – particularly as it relates to ending the suicide epidemic," said Mark Redlus, Tridiuum CEO. "With demand for mental health services at an all-time high, LifeStance recognizes the need to improve the safety and quality of patient assessments by giving patients an active voice in calibrating treatment through continuous feedback. Ultimately, this translates into patients getting better faster."

Upon implementing Tridiuum ONE, LifeStance will administer patient behavioral health assessments digitally instead of manually, paving the way for improved efficiency, greater data accuracy, and analytical insights. Tridiuum captures the information provided by the patient, applies evidence-based algorithms in real-time, and delivers the results immediately, at the point of care. Clinicians receive important alerts – including suicide, a behavioral risk score, and up-to-date insights regarding the patient's treatment progress.

"Making the decision to implement Tridiuum ONE demonstrates our commitment to providing the best mental health services in the country," said Michael K. Lester, CEO. "Providing our 1,750 employed clinicians with real-time insights into treatment effectiveness means we are better positioned to achieve desired outcomes faster – including our ability to help achieve a nation of zero suicide. It leads to a better patient-provider experience which positions us to lead the way as the mental health provider of choice for health plans and systems nationwide."

LifeStance and Tridiuum expect to begin implementation of Tridiuum ONE immediately to ensure rapid deployment to LifeStance clinicians in 2020.

About Tridiuum

Tridiuum accelerates the integration of behavioral and medical care, and then takes it a step further, advancing behavioral treatment progress. The company's digital health platform, Tridiuum ONE, combines nearly 20 years of behavioral health research and clinical expertise with technical fluency. It is proven to identify behavioral conditions faster, accelerate access to care, engage patients for valuable feedback, and deliver vital treatment progress tracking – all leading to improved outcomes. The scalable technology also integrates seamlessly with most electronic health records and health IT software. More than 1,600 clinical facilities use the Tridiuum ONE platform, with more than 5,000 behavioral health providers using it to advance treatment for more than 10,500 patients every day.

About LifeStance

Based in Bellevue, Washington, LifeStance Health (www.lifestance.com) is a behavioral health care company focused on providing medically driven, evidenced-based treatment services for children, adolescents and adults suffering from a variety of mental health issues in care settings that include acute inpatient, partial hospitalization, intensive outpatient and outpatient.

