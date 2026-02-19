LifeStation Launches Closed-Loop Reporting to Reduce Medicaid Administrative Burden and Improve Care Coordination Efficiency

UNION, N.J., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Care managers across the country are facing mounting administrative workloads, and according to industry research, are spending up to 40% of their time tracking down information needed to complete follow-up, update care plans, or coordinate transitions of care for Medicaid members.

To address these challenges, LifeStation, a leading provider of medical alert and connected care solutions, today announced the launch of Closed-Loop Reporting. This new service gives partner organizations immediate visibility into what happens after a medical alert emergency. With faster access to accurate information, Closed-Loop Reporting frees care teams to focus on meaningful member engagement, ultimately helping organizations better serve the individuals in their care.

Integrated directly with LifeStation's fully owned and operated monitoring centers, Closed-Loop Reporting follows each emergency event from start to finish. When a member presses their medical alert device, LifeStation's monitoring team answers the call, assesses the situation, and dispatches help when needed. Partners receive a complete, time-stamped record of each alert, including whether the member was assisted on-site, transported to a hospital, or declined further care, along with any required follow-up. This gives care teams clarity that is often difficult to obtain quickly through traditional channels.

By confirming when a member has been hospitalized, Closed-Loop Reporting allows partners to pause or adjust services such as meal delivery or transportation, helping reduce unnecessary costs while keeping care plans aligned with a member's status.

"At LifeStation, our focus has always been on getting members help quickly when they need it," said Laura Aiello, Vice President of Business Development at LifeStation. "Closed-Loop Reporting extends that commitment by making sure the organizations that support those members have the data they need after an event. By closing the communication gap, we're helping partners work more efficiently, make better decisions, and support members with greater confidence."

The service also signals emerging trends across repeated medical alert device activations, helping care managers identify rising risks and prioritize outreach more strategically. For example, if a care manager sees that a member has triggered multiple fall-related alerts, they can quickly recognize a pattern and take proactive steps, such as arranging a home safety check, recommending installation of grab bars, or coordinating additional support, without spending time piecing together information from multiple systems. With these proactive insights, partners can address issues before they escalate into costly, avoidable emergency room visits.

Initial partner feedback has been very enthusiastic. "By breaking down the interaction between participants and care teams, this technology turns an emergency alert into a clearer, calmer conversation when seconds count," said Jacob Melvin, Clinical Manager with PACE Southeast Michigan. "This service also removes friction at the most critical moment. It has truly streamlined how we receive alerts, engage with participants, strategize for the highest-quality outcomes, and care. It allows us to respond with more clarity, confidence, and speed. This technology has helped us partner with our participants in new ways, promoting their independence, allowing them to remain in their homes and communities."

With Closed-Loop Reporting, LifeStation reinforces its mission to support seniors living safely, independently, and confidently, while strengthening its commitment to helping partner organizations and their care teams operate more efficiently.

About LifeStation

LifeStation is a family-owned provider of medical alert and connected care solutions with a mission to measurably improve the quality of life for independent seniors and their families through technology-enabled health services. For more than 20 years, LifeStation has delivered innovation and reliability to the medical alert industry, serving over one million seniors, loved ones, and caregivers nationwide. The company owns and operates its own UL-listed monitoring centers to ensure the highest levels of responsiveness, safety, and peace of mind.

