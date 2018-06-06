LifeSteps Financial™ New Website Educates, Informs and Offers Financial Planning Processes to Support Client Financial Goals and Objectives

CLAREMONT, Calif., June 6, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeSteps Financial, a financial planning advisory firm located in Claremont, California has introduced its new website, LifeStepsFinancial.com. In addition to information about the firm, its services and approach, the website includes videos, calculators and articles that the firm has created to educate and inform people interested in planning for the long-term. The firm has also re-aligned their internal processes so that they can better respond to client and market changes.

"Financial Planning is an ever-evolving business. Long gone are the days of using and trading stocks for a complete financial portfolio. Today, a financial portfolio can include investments, real estate, insurance and other assets. Like life, developing and maintaining a financial plan is complex and requires oversight," commented Henry Ford, Principal of LifeSteps Financial, Inc. LifeSteps Financial, a Registered Financial Adviser (RIA), changed its name in late 2017 to better reflect the continued financial journey they take with clients. "We spend a lot of time understanding client goals and objectives, so that we can develop a plan that will address their unique needs. And, in the spirit of transparency, we want to show our clients how we provide oversight by reviewing our processes with them. The LifeSteps ExperienceTM is our process of working with new clients. Once on board, they experience The LifeSteps JourneyTM which ensures that we keep a watchful eye on their portfolio," he said.

LifeSteps Financial continuously monitors the market and other factors than can affect assets. The firm recently initiated monthly Financial Briefings to provide clients, individuals and resource partners with insight and a summary on recent issues affecting the financial landscape. "When we work with clients, we plan for the long-term result, not necessarily a short-term gain. It's important to keep this in perspective when listening to the highs and lows of the stock market," Mr. Ford concluded. A short month-end Market Update is also sent out to provide perspective on the performance of financial markets during the previous month. The LifeSteps Financial Briefing and Market Update are open anyone who would like to receive the information. To sign up online: http://lifestepsfinancial.com/briefing-sign-up/.

LifeSteps Financial is an independent Registered Investment Adviser (RIA) located in Claremont, California. The firm provides integrated financial planning, financial asset and investment management and family office services to individuals & multi-generational families, business owners & entrepreneurs and professionals & executives throughout Southern California and the United States. In addition, the firm provides innovative solutions for employee retirement plans to privately-held businesses. Known for their proprietary processes that ensure attention to detail, client communication and professional coordination, LifeSteps Financial works with clients interested in preserving wealth, planning for and living a desired lifestyle and establishing a legacy for future generations. For more information, contact LifeSteps Financial at (909) 267-3770 or visit LifeStepsFinancial.com.

