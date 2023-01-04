Lifestory Research Announces 2023 America's Most Trusted Home Builder Study Findings

Taylor Morrison Homes, Skyline Homes, and Trilogy by Shea Homes Rank Highest in Trust Among Home Buyers

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Changes in the housing market have impacted home buyer sentiment in a trend toward waning customer trust among the nation's largest home builders. According to the Lifestory Research 2023 America's Most Trusted® Study released today, trust has decreased across the home-building industry following an unprecedented increase in trust during the pandemic.

"With limited housing inventory and price escalation, home buyers moderated their trust among builders in the new home industry. However, while market dynamics influenced how people viewed the sector, the years of brand-building among the most trusted builders paid dividends. As a result, we saw home buyers hold tight in their trust among the most trusted home builders," said Eric Snider, President and Chief Research Officer of Lifestory Research.

America's Most Trusted® Home Builder

For the eighth consecutive year, Taylor Morrison Homes has been recognized as America's Most Trusted® Home Builder by home buyers. Based on a Net Trust Quotient Score of 118.4, Taylor Morrison had the highest trust rating in the 2023 study.

In the Lifestory Research 2023 America's Most Trusted® Study, 54,208 customers shopping for a new home were surveyed and asked their opinions of the nation's largest home builders. Home builders included in the national ranking included Taylor Morrison, Ashton Woods, LGI Homes, TriPointe Homes, Dream Finders, Stanley Martin, Mattamy Homes, Toll Brothers, K. Hovnanian, David Weekley, Century Communities, Richmond American, MI Homes, Meritage Homes, DR Horton, Pulte Homes, Beazer Homes, Ryan Homes, Lennar, and KB Home.

For more information about the Lifestory Research 2023, America's Most Trusted® Home Builder study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2023-best-home-builder-review-rankings

America's Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder

Customers have selected Skyline Homes as America's Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder for the third year in a row. Among 41,918 consumers surveyed about manufactured homes in the Lifestory Research's 2023 America's Most Trusted Study released today, Skyline was ranked highest.

Skyline Homes captured the highest Net Trust Quotient score (100.5) among home shoppers and earned the #1 ranking in the 2023 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study. Brands included in the final ranking were nationally recognized by people actively shopping for a manufactured home. Manufactured home builder brands in the national ranking include Skyline Homes, Cavco Homes, Genesis Homes, Legacy Housing, Chariot Eagle, Fairmont Homes, Clayton Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, Champion Homes, and Fleetwood Homes.

America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder

Customers have chosen Trilogy by Shea Homes as America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder for the eleventh consecutive year in a row. In the 2023 study, Trilogy by Shea Homes achieved the highest Net Trust Quotient Score of 117.3 among the most recognized active adult brands in the housing industry.

In the Lifestory Research 2023 America's Most Trusted® Study, 17,308 people were surveyed and asked their opinions of active adult resort home builders. For inclusion in the ranking, the brand must be known to active adult shoppers throughout the United States and be among the largest 55+ active adult home builders based on sales volume. Brands in the ranking were Trilogy by Shea Homes, Four Seasons by K. Hovnanian, Taylor Morrison, Toll Brothers, Del Webb, Lennar, and The Villages (Florida).

For more information about the Lifestory Research 2023, America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2023-best-active-adult-resort-builder-review-rankings

About the America's Most Trusted® Study

The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand the opinions of consumers within the new home marketplace. Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered during their search for specific products. This research uses the highest quality social and opinion science research practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. The annual home builder ratings are based on the opinions of people surveyed about their perceptions of trust, quality, and other brand attributes.

America's Most Trusted® and Most Trusted Builder in America® are registered trademarks of Lifestory Corporation. No advertising or promotional use can be made of the information in this release without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Learn more. #mostrustedbrands

Visit www.lifestoryresearch.com for detailed trust scores, ratings and ranking from the study.

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:

www.lifestoryresearch.com/press-release-info-rules

America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation.

