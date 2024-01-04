Lifestory Research Announces 2024 America's Most Trusted® Tool Brands: DeWalt Secures Top Spots in Power and Hand Tool Studies

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestory Research proudly announces the results of 2024 America's Most Trusted® Hand Tool and Power Tool brand studies. These annual studies are a cornerstone in understanding how consumers perceive the most prominent brands within specific product marketplaces.

Overview of the Studies:

The America's Most Trusted® studies are conducted annually to examine consumer sentiments toward leading brands in specific product categories. With a large-scale survey completed by consumers actively shopping for the products in each study, the studies provide robust insights into brand trust. Designed with a large sample size to ensure confidence in the results, these studies are independently conducted, free from the influence of any single brand bias. The study now performs over 75 product studies, including the two studies about consumers shopping for hand and power tools.

Details of the Two Studies:

Power Tool Study:

In the Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Power Tool Study, DeWalt is the most trusted brand among those considering the purchase of power tools. This marks the third consecutive year that consumers have rated DeWalt as the most trusted power tool brand. The study is based on 7,330 opinions of people surveyed in the United States over the last 12 months. DeWalt secured the highest trust rating with a remarkable Net Trust Quotient Score of 121.2. The study included brands such as DeWalt, Craftsman, Bosch, Black+Decker, Stanley, Milwaukee, Makita, Ryobi, Kobalt, Husky, Ridgid, Hilti, and Irwin.

Hand Tool Study:

In the Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Hand Tool Brand Study, DeWalt once again emerges as the most trusted brand among those considering the purchase of hand tools. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 123.5, DeWalt maintained the highest trust rating among the most popular hand tool brands. The study is based on 6,776 opinions of people surveyed in the United States over the last 12 months. Hand tool brands rated in this study included DeWalt, Craftsman, Stanley, Snap-On, Milwaukee, Black+Decker, Kobalt, Channel Lock, Lenox, Klein, Husky, Estwing, and Irwin.

About the America's Most Trusted® Study

The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand the opinions of consumers. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. #mosttrustedbrands

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

