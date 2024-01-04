Lifestory Research Reports: Kidde Tops the Charts as 2024 America's Most Trusted Home Smoke Detector Brand

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In the quest for safety, choosing the right smoke detector is a decision of paramount importance. It's not just about a device; it's about safeguarding your home and loved ones from potential fire hazards. Recognizing the significance of this choice, Lifestory Research unveils the results of its 2024 America's Most Trusted® Home Smoke Detector Study, shedding light on the brands consumers trust the most in this crucial category.

Key Findings:

Trust in the Crucial Moments

When it comes to home safety, trust is a fundamental element influencing consumers' decisions. Based on the opinions of 2,671 participants surveyed across the United States in the last 12 months, the study found Kidde as the most trusted home smoke detector brand. Kidde earned a Net Trust Quotient Score of 116.1, making it the most trusted brand among popular smoke detector brands.

Leading the Pack

The America's Most Trusted® ranking places Kidde at the forefront, closely followed by other reputable brands such as First Alert, Ring, and Google Nest. These brands have not only gained recognition but have also earned the trust of consumers actively considering the purchase of a smoke detector.

For more information about the Lifestory Research 2024, America's Most Trusted® Smoke Detector Study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-best-smoke-detector-ranking-review

About the America's Most Trusted® Study

The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand the opinions of consumers. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights.

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. #mosttrustedbrands

For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:

www.lifestoryresearch.com/press-release-info-rules

America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. No advertising or promotional use can be made of the information in this release without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

SOURCE Lifestory Research