Lifestory Research Reports: Skyline Homes Recognized by Consumers as America's Most Trusted 2021 Manufactured Home Builder

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Skyline Homes ranks highest in trust among national manufactured builders according to Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted Study released today. Skyline was the most trusted builder among consumers actively shopping for a new factory built home.

"In a year in which COVID-19 created uncertainty, trust in manufactured builders lept forward for people shopping factory built homes," said Lifestory Research President and Chief Research Officer Eric Snider. "Within this housing sector, we saw a 37% increase in brand trust of the national manufactured housing brands, signaling a significant change in how home shoppers see this housing sector."

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder Study tracks the opinions of home shoppers about factory built home builders and the shopping experience. The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder Study ranks the largest home builders on the Net Trust Quotient Score based on the opinions of 24,377 people surveyed over the prior 12 months in 35 of the largest housing markets in the United States.

Skyline Homes emerged as the top manufactured home builder brand in the Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder Study. As the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Manufactured Home Builder brand, Skyline generated a Net Trust Quotient Score of 103.5 and the 5 Star Trust Rating among people actively shopping a manufactured home.

Manufactured Home Builder brands included in the national ranking included, Skyline Homes, Genesis Homes, Champion Homes, Fairmont Homes, Lexington Homes, Cavco Homes, Clayton Homes, Silvercrest Homes, Palm Harbor Homes, and Fleetwood Homes. Brands included in the national ranking were known throughout the United States as measured by brand awareness among people actively shopping for a manufactured home.

About the America's Most Trusted® Study

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. Lifestory Research surveys people using well established social science research practices that seek to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight. America's Most Trusted® and Most Trusted Builder in America® are registered trademarks of Lifestory Corporation. No advertising or promotional use can be made of the information in this release without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Learn more. #mostrustedbrands

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward. For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com

