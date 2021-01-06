Lifestory Research Reports: Trust in New-Home Builders Reach Historic Highs, as Home Builders Respond to COVID-19 Market Conditions

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In a year of uncertainty brought on by COVID-19, trust in new-home builders has improved this year, according to the Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Study released today. As the pandemic raced across the country, consumers turned to home builders as a safe haven as they sought ways to enhance their health and well-being. As shoppers engaged with new home builders, they formed a bond of trust as reflected in an increase in the Lifestory Research® Net Trust Quotient to 116.4 from 110.4 in the prior year.

"Our research suggests the changes in the builder rankings in the year of COVID-19 is partly a result of the top builders being responsive to the effects of the pandemic on in-person shopping. These builders gained trust in part by pivoting quickly to adopt online sales strategies as well as communicating shopper safety amid tremendous uncertainty," said Eric Snider, President and Chief Research Officer of Lifestory Research.

The annual Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Study examines trust among new home shoppers as they are actively in the process of looking for a new home. The study tracks the homebuilder brands and 55+ active adult resort brands in the largest housing markets in the United States. Trust is measured through the Lifestory Research Net Trust Quotient Score, which identifies customers that are trust advocates and trust antagonists.

America's Most Trusted® Home Builder

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Study, in its ninth year, tracks the opinions of home shoppers about home builders and the housing market. The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Study ranks the largest home builders on the Net Trust Quotient Score based on the opinions of 48,317 people surveyed over the prior 12 months in 35 of the largest housing markets in the United States.

For the sixth consecutive time, Taylor Morrison has emerged as the top home builder brand in the Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Home Builder Study. As the 2021 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Home Builder brand, Taylor Morrison produced a Net Trust Quotient Score of 120.4 and received the 5 Star Trust Rating among people shopping for a new home.

The sustained success of Taylor Morrison as the Most Trusted Builder in America® speaks to the brand's success to continually establish trust among the waves of new home shoppers that enter the market each year. "In a year in which everyone needed to trust others, a year in which people turned to those they trust the most, Taylor Morrison once again was the home builder brand people trusted the most," said Eric Snider.

The annual ranking of national home builders is characterized this year by the rise of several builders into the top rankings. Home builders included in the national ranking included Taylor Morrison, LGI Homes, Ashton Woods, Century Communities, K. Hovnanian Homes, Mattamy Homes, Drees Homes, Woodside Homes, Richmond American, Toll Brother, Shea Homes, M/I Homes, David Weekley Homes, Gehan Homes, Meritage Homes, Beazer Homes, Highland Homes, Pulte Homes, Ryan Homes, D.R. Horton, Perry Homes, Lennar, and KB Home. Brands included in the national ranking were known throughout the United States as measured by brand awareness within the new home construction industry.

America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Home Builder

The Lifestory Research 2021 America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder is Trilogy by Shea Homes. This is the ninth consecutive year in which customers who actively shop for a new home in an active adult 55+ resort community indicated Trilogy is the brand they trust the most. As the 2020 Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® Active Adult Resort Builder brand, Trilogy received the 5 Star Trust Rating with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 122.3 among people actively shopping for an active adult resort community.

The study's active adult brands included Trilogy, Taylor Morrison, Four Seasons by K. Hovnanian, Toll Brothers, Del Webb, The Villages of Sumter Lake, and Lennar. The 2021 ranking is based on 15,222 opinions of people surveyed between January and December in the United States who indicated they were actively shopping for a new active adult resort 55 plus home. Active adult builders, sometimes referenced as age-qualified or 55+ community builders, included in the national ranking were the brands most recognized throughout the United States. To be included in the national rankings, brands needed to receive enough survey responses to achieve a 95% confidence level with no more than a 3% margin of error.

About the America's Most Trusted® Study

America's Most Trusted® is a consumer-based research program based on thousands of people's opinions actively shopping for products. To identify America's Most Trusted®, Lifestory Research conducts an ongoing annual survey in which people anonymously assess the trust they have in brands they encounter during their active search for specific products. Lifestory Research surveys people using well established social science research practices that seek to adhere to the highest quality standards of consumer insight. America's Most Trusted® and Most Trusted Builder in America® are registered trademarks of Lifestory Corporation. No advertising or promotional use can be made of the information in this release without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research. Learn more. #mostrustedbrands

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only useful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

