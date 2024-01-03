Lifestory Research Unveils 2024 America's Most Trusted® Cleaning Products and Appliances: A Comprehensive Overview of Consumer Trust in Home Care

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestory Research proudly presents the results of the 2024 America's Most Trusted® brand studies, spotlighting essential studies related to cleaning products and appliances. These annual studies shed light on how consumers perceive the most prominent brands in specific product marketplaces, providing critical insights into brand trust.

Overview of the Cleaning Products and Appliances Studies:

The America's Most Trusted® studies are a cornerstone in understanding consumer sentiments toward the leading brands within specific product categories. Independently conducted, the 75 product studies are designed with a large sample size to ensure robust results, free from the influence of any single brand bias. This release focuses on 2024 America's Most Trusted® studies centered around cleaning products and appliances, revealing the brands consumers trust the most in their home care routines.

Details of the Home Care Product Studies:

All-Purpose Cleaner Study:

The Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® All Purpose Cleaning Brand Study identified Clorox as the most trusted brand among consumers shopping for cleaning products. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 127.8, Clorox secured the highest trust rating among the most popular all-purpose cleaning brands. The study included brands such as Clorox, Lysol, Windex, Mr. Clean, Formula 409, Simple Green, Microban, Seventh Generation, ZEP, CleanSmart, and OdoBan. https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-best-home-cleaner-ranking-review

Central Home Vacuum System Study:

In the Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Central Home Vacuum System Study, Hoover emerges as the most trusted brand among those considering the purchase of a central home vacuum system. Hoover achieved the highest trust rating with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 106.3, surpassing other popular central home vacuum system brands such as Electrolux, Whirlpool, Vacuflo, Vacumaid, Cana-Vac, Beam, AirKing, NuTone, and DirtDevil. https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-best-central-vacuum-ranking-review

Dishwasher Detergent Study:

Cascade is the highest rated in the Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Dishwasher Detergent Brand Study, securing the top trust rating among people shopping for dishwashing detergent. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 119.4, Cascade outshone other popular dishwasher detergent brands such as Finish, Kirkland Signature, Method, Lemi Shine, Seventh Generation, Amazon Basics, Dropps, and Great Value. https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-best-dishwasher-detergent-ranking-review

Laundry Appliance Study:

Maytag is the most trusted brand in the Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Laundry Appliance Study, reflecting the highest Net Trust Quotient Score of 112.3 among popular laundry appliance brands. The study surveyed 12,155 people about their opinions of laundry appliances, featuring brands like Maytag, Whirlpool, LG, Bosch, GE, Kenmore, Samsung, Frigidaire, Miele, Electrolux, and Amana. https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-best-laundry-appliance-ranking-review

Laundry Detergent Study:

Tide claims the top spot in the Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Laundry Detergent Brand Study, securing the highest trust rating among people considering the purchase of laundry detergent. With a Net Trust Quotient Score of 120.9, Tide stood out among other popular laundry detergent brands such as OxiClean, Gain, Arm & Hammer, Seventh Generation, Kirkland Signature, All, Persil, Purex, Cheer, ERA, and Amazon Basics. https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-best-laundry-detergent-ranking-review

Vacuum Study:

Dyson continues its reign as the most trusted vacuum brand in the Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Vacuum Study. This marks the sixth consecutive year Dyson has been rated as the most trusted vacuum brand. Dyson achieved the highest trust rating with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 122.5, surpassing other popular vacuum brands like Shark, Hoover, Bissell, Eureka, Electrolux, Samsung, Oreck, Miele, Kenmore, and Dirt Devil. https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-best-vacuum-ranking-review

About the America's Most Trusted® Study

The Lifestory Research America's Most Trusted® study is the most extensive and longest-running independent research program seeking to understand the opinions of consumers. Lifestory Research conducts an annual survey in which people anonymously assess brands encountered while searching for specific products. This research uses the highest quality social and opinion science practices to provide consumer-driven data insights. #mosttrustedbrands

About Lifestory Research®

Leaders, companies, and brands know that great ideas are only helpful if they move people toward action. Lifestory Research is an independent, science-driven consumer insights and strategy consulting firm that ignites relationships between companies and their audiences. We are passionate about customers, employees, brands, and the science of influence. We use quantitative and qualitative research to create customer insights, drive innovation, deliver brand strategy, and move people forward.

For more information, please visit www.lifestoryresearch.com.

About Lifestory Research® and America's Most Trusted® Advertising/Promotional Rules:

www.lifestoryresearch.com/press-release-info-rules

America's Most Trusted® is a registered trademark of Lifestory Corporation. No advertising or promotional use can be made of the information in this release without the express prior written consent of Lifestory Research.

SOURCE Lifestory Research