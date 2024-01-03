Lifestory Research Unveils 2024 America's Most Trusted® Consumer Technology Brands: Consumer Trust Amplified

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestory Research, a leading consumer research company, is proud to announce the results of the 2024 America's Most Trusted® studies focused on consumer technology products. Drawing from the viewpoints of numerous actively involved consumers, these studies have pinpointed the industry's most trusted brands, highlighting the dedication of these brands to excellence and satisfying consumer needs.

Key Highlights from the 2024 America's Most Trusted® Consumer Technology Studies:

Computers:

For the sixth year, consumers have rated Apple as America's Most Trusted® Computer. The 2024 study showed Apple earned the highest trust rating with a Net Trust Quotient Score 120.1. In the Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Computer Study, 6,493 customers shopping for a new computer were surveyed, and their opinions of the most prominent computer brands were asked. Computer brands included in the annual study included Apple, HP, Microsoft, Dell, Samsung, Lenovo, Toshiba, Asus, and Acer.

For more information about the Lifestory Research 2024, America's Most Trusted® Computer study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-best-computer-ranking-review

Internet Routers:

Consumers shopping for an internet router for their home identified Netgear as the 2024 America's Most Trusted® Internet Router. The study, based on the opinions of 4,363 participants surveyed across the United States in the last 12 months, rated the most recognized brands include Netgear, Linksys, TP-Link, D-Link, ASUS, Arris, Nest, MSI, eero, and Acer. Netgear was rated as the most trusted, with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 107.4

For more information about the Lifestory Research 2024, America's Most Trusted® Internet Router study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-best-router-ranking-review

Media Streaming Devices:

Roku was the top-rated brand in the 2024 America's Most Trusted® Streaming Device Study with a Net Trust Quotient Score of 106.9. In a comprehensive survey encompassing 3,484 participants actively shopping for streaming devices in the United States over the last 12 months, Lifestory Research has identified Roku as the highest-rated brand. Media streaming devices evaluated in the study included Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Google Chromecast, Apple TV, NVIDIA Shield, and TiVo Stream.

For more information about the Lifestory Research 2024, America's Most Trusted® Streaming Device study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-best-streaming-device-ranking-review

Televisions:

Consumers have rated Samsung as America's Most Trusted® Television for the sixth consecutive year. According to the 2024 study, Samsung secured the top position with an impressive Net Trust Quotient Score of 123.2. The Lifestory Research 2024 America's Most Trusted® Television Study involved surveying 5,868 customers searching for a new television. Participants shared their opinions on the most prominent television brands: Samsung, Sony, LG Electronics, Panasonic, Toshiba, Vizio, Sharp, and Hitachi.

For more information about the Lifestory Research 2024, America's Most Trusted® Television study, visit https://www.lifestoryresearch.com/2024-best-television-ranking-review

