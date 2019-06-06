LifeStraw And Airstream Debut "Clean Water Across America" Cross-Country Campaign Launching In June 2019

Debuting at the GoPro Mountain Games in Vail, CO June 6-9, Clean Water Across America will be helmed by LifeStraw and Airstream brand ambassadors including travel show host, presenter and filmmaker Harry Yuan and his partner, private chef Andrea Loeffler . The couple will share insights and best practices for water conservation, adventure travel, and ways to enjoy the outdoors as they cross the country for three months in a 25-foot Airstream Flying Cloud . With backgrounds in culinary arts, action sports and videography, Yuan and Loeffler will delight with pop-up restaurants, healthy cooking demonstrations, and a bevy of beverages incorporating fresh, filtered water acquired from LifeStraw Home water filter pitchers. Additional planned stops include a Big City Mountaineers overnight camp in Golden, CO, Outdoor Retailer Demo Day at Chatfield State Park, and the 6th annual Adventure + Gear Mountain Fest in UT June 28-30. The tour will continue on to Jackson Hole, WY for 4th of July and head East for the Outside Experience in Chicago July 13-14.

According to statistics from the Container Recycling Institute, nearly one million single-use plastic beverage bottles are sold every minute around the world, used once, and then disposed. In December, Great Britain's Royal Statistical Society reported that 90 percent of plastic waste has never been recycled, 79 percent of which has accumulated in either landfill or natural environments. "The careless disposal of single-use plastic beverage containers is of great concern, especially considering that Americans purchase and use approximately 345 bottles per person in one year," said Alison Hill, managing director of LifeStraw. "If plastic is not being recycled, it is being cast aside for a journey into landfills, marine biomes or somewhere in transit. Encouraging greater awareness about the health and environmental challenges associated with single-use and disposal of plastic is a worthwhile effort towards protecting one of our most valuable and important natural resources: water."

For nearly 90 years, Airstream has been synonymous with exploration and adventure. The company's iconic aluminum travel trailers are today celebrating a new level of growth as youthful consumers measure self-worth by the adventures they take versus hours labored. The company, which launched its "Leave it Beautiful" initiative in 2016, has integrated sustainable practices within its products, supply chain and overall corporate experience, and has made numerous "green" upgrades to its existing facilities to reduce environmental footprint. Several of the company's newest trailer models contain EcoBatt® Insulation, made from recycled bottles and sand. In addition, Airstream today uses a Zero Waste to Landfill approach and other thoughtful touchpoints throughout its manufacturing process, from recycling the water used in its water check booth, to high-efficiency lighting and air compressors.

"Businesses that operate with the goal of protecting our natural resources set a relevant tone today – and thankfully that's growing in importance," said Bob Wheeler, president and CEO of Airstream. "We feel it's Airstream's duty to encourage best practices when it comes to positively impacting the environment. Clean Water Across America is another way we can promote the joy of being outdoors, while at the same time helping to conserve those places best suited for Airstream adventures."

LifeStraw and Airstream will supplement the educational and advocacy elements of the tour with various giveaways and promotional facets, specifically designed to engage broad audiences and encourage outdoor enjoyment. Travel cross-country, including all stops in between, will be documented via social media platforms as well as LifeStraw's blog. Instagram users can follow the Clean Water Across America tour @lifestraw and @airstream_inc.

"There is nothing more critical to our health or our wild places than water," continued Hill. "LifeStraw partners with like-minded organizations with the goal of increasing access to safe water and promoting environmental sustainability. As waterways become more contaminated, we have to develop more sophisticated technologies to make our drinking water safe and create better approaches to protecting them in the first place. LifeStraw and Airstream have teamed up to highlight the importance of leaving water clean and beautiful for the next generation."

LifeStraw believes safe drinking water is a human right, and as a public health-focused company, leverages its innovative, retail-available filtration solutions to galvanize the power of consumers to impact the world both socially and environmentally. For every LifeStraw product purchased, a school child in need receives safe drinking water for an entire school year. Launched in 2014, the LifeStraw Give Back program is one of the largest private investments in safe water for schools in developing countries. By the end of 2019, more than 3 million children and 1,870 schools will have benefitted from the program that has provided nearly 200 million liters of safe drinking water.

About Airstream

Airstream, manufacturer of the iconic "silver bullet" travel trailer, is the longest-tenured recreational vehicle manufacturer in the world. The company's mission, as set forth by founder Wally Byam, is to create well-designed, high-quality products that allow people to follow their dreams and explore the world in home-like comfort.

A steadfast commitment to Byam's credo, "Let's not make changes, let's only make improvements," has made the aluminum Airstream trailer a timeless classic. An unwavering focus on innovation keeps the company at the forefront of technology and customer experience in both the trailer and motorized sectors.

Airstream is based in Jackson Center, Ohio, where a team of skilled craftspeople builds each trailer by hand, adding daily to the brand's reputation for quality and innovation.

For more information, please visit Airstream.com, call 877-596-6111 or mail us at Airstream, Inc., 419 West Pike Street, P.O. Box 629, Jackson Center, Ohio 45334.

Learn more about Airstream, our dealers, and current travel trailer and touring coach models at airstream.com. For the latest news on Airstream, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram.

Airstream is subsidiary of Elkhart, IN-based Thor Industries (NYSE: THO), the world's largest manufacturer of RVs.

About LifeStraw

LifeStraw is a public health company on a mission to make water safe to drink. The original LifeStraw filter, which converts microbiologically-contaminated water into safe, potable water, was introduced in 2005 and became instrumental in the near-eradication of Guinea worm disease. Today, LifeStraw products are used in more than 64 countries by schools, clinics, outdoor enthusiasts, adventure travelers and households, and are regularly deployed to support communities impacted by emergencies or natural disasters requiring potable water. LifeStraw's innovative water filtration technology is backed by science and rigorous independent testing and leveraged across some of the harshest environments around the world. The company's suite of water filtration options is sold in retail stores in North America and online at www.lifestraw.com.

