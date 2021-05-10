LifeStraw Expands Home Product Portfolio With Water Filter Dispenser Available Now

"We are really excited to be able to expand our home product line to offer customers more options for higher capacity filtration while also providing an opportunity to contribute to a healthier planet and to create positive social impact by supporting children without access to safe water," said Alison Hill, CEO of LifeStraw.

The LifeStraw Home water filter dispenser reduces reliance on single use plastics while giving back on a global scale. LifeStraw is also a Certified Climate Neutral company.

"While we are currently a small player in the home water filtration market, LifeStraw provides an important alternative for customers looking for an authentic brand that truly supports people and planet and that offers more elevated design and filtration performance," added Hill.

The LifeStraw Home water filter dispenser has a sleek profile inspired by Danish design and does not take up too much space on the counter or in the refrigerator. It features a simple slide-open lid that makes refilling easy no matter where it sits. The dual filtration system not only provides best-in-class protection against contaminants, but also, leaves water tasting clean and fresh, while removing silt and sediment. Another unique aspect to the technology is that the filtration system retains essential minerals including magnesium and potassium. Filters are compatible with all LifeStraw Home water filter pitchers for added convenience.

For more than 15 years, LifeStraw has provided solutions for water-related challenges such as Guinea worm, Typhoid, Cholera, E.coli and Salmonella and has continued to expand to address additional contaminants often found in tap water.The company has actively supported low-resource communities around the world with access to health education and safe drinking water for decades. LifeStraw's Give Back program represents one of the largest private investments in safe water for schools in low-resource communities and is funded entirely by product sales; providing more than 4.6 million kids with a year of safe water over the last five years. For every LifeStraw product purchased, a child in need receives safe drinking water for an entire year.

For more information about LifeStraw visit lifestraw.com.

About LifeStraw

LifeStraw is a certified B Corp on a mission to make water safe to drink. The original LifeStraw filter, which converts microbiologically contaminated water into safe, potable water, was introduced in 2005. LifeStraw's Guinea Worm filter has also become instrumental in the near-eradication of Guinea worm disease.Today, LifeStraw products are used in more than 64 countries by schools, clinics, outdoor enthusiasts, adventure travelers and households, and are regularly deployed to support communities impacted by emergencies or natural disasters requiring potable water. LifeStraw's innovative water filtration technology is rigorously tested by independent laboratories and leveraged across some of the harshest environments around the world. The company's suite of water filtration options is sold in retail stores in North America and Europe and online at www.lifestraw.com.

