LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Straw Again Earns Position As "Top Deal" During 2019 Amazon Prime Day

LifeStraw's award-winning, ultralight "straw" water filter makes contaminated water safe to drink by removing bacteria, parasites and microplastics. A sought-after tool commonly found in emergency survival kits and "bug out bags," the LifeStraw has also become a regular fixture adorning the backpacks of hikers and outdoor enthusiasts who use it to maintain necessary hydration, drinking directly from natural water sources (streams, lakes) or as a straw within a larger vessel. Earlier this year, two hikers lost for five days on Mount Baldy (California) were rescued and credited their survival to the LifeStraw, which provided them access to necessary hydration throughout their ordeal.

Bringing Safe Water to the World…One Purchase at a Time

In 2018, LifeStraw sold more than 160,000 LifeStraws on Amazon Prime Day, earning position as a Top Amazon Prime Day Deal. The resulting sales supported a LifeStraw milestone, ensuring that 160,000 school children residing in developing communities gained access to safe and clean drinking water, in locations where potable water is not readily accessible. This year, the company surpassed those figures, and even sold out before the end of the two-day sale.

"LifeStraw's global impact work is not only an integral part of our corporate DNA, it is a cause that both bonds and drives our team," said Alison Hill, managing director of LifeStraw. "Amazon's Prime Day has provided a vehicle for brands like ours not only to extend our retail reach but achieve global scale of our social impact work. Prime Day sales have dramatically and positively impacted LifeStraw's humanitarian efforts, while giving consumers a combined benefit with every purchase—good for them, and for others."

Globally, more than 2.1 billion people do not have access to safely managed drinking water services. Further, more than 440 million school days are lost each year due to water-related illnesses such as typhoid, cholera, E.coli and salmonella. As LifeStraw believes safe drinking water is a human right, the company has, for more than 15 years, actively tackled these challenges by providing beneficial filtration tools and health education through its global Give Back program. LifeStraw's Give Back represents one of the largest private investments in safe water for schools in developing countries and is funded entirely by consumers. For every LifeStraw product purchased, a school child in need receives safe drinking water for an entire school year. LifeStraw's innovative, retail-available filtration solutions galvanize the power of consumers to impact the world both socially and environmentally. Through retail product sales, including those via Amazon.com, LifeStraw is able to fund delivery of large-capacity LifeStraw Community purifiers, which serve 100 children at a time, to schools in Kenya, India and Mexico. LifeStraw also maintains local, on-the-ground teams of educators within each community who provide consistent and comprehensive education, follow up, product maintenance and data collection. By the end of 2019, more than 3 million children and 1,870 schools will have benefitted from the program that has provided nearly 200 million liters of safe drinking water.

About LifeStraw

LifeStraw is a public health company on a mission to make water safe to drink. It's parent company, Vestergaard is focused on utilizing humanitarian entrepreneurship to solve some of the world's most pressing global public health challenges. The original LifeStraw filter, which converts microbiologically-contaminated water into safe, potable water, was introduced in 2005 and has become instrumental in the near-eradication of Guinea worm disease. Today, LifeStraw products are used in more than 64 countries by schools, clinics, outdoor enthusiasts, adventure travelers and households, and are regularly deployed to support communities impacted by emergencies or natural disasters requiring potable water. LifeStraw's innovative water filtration technology is backed by science and rigorous independent testing and leveraged across some of the harshest environments around the world. The company's suite of water filtration options is sold in retail stores in North America and Europe and online at www.lifestraw.com.

SOURCE LifeStraw

Related Links

http://www.lifestraw.com

