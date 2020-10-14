LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Straw Sells Out Day One Of Amazon Prime Day; Nearly 200k Children In Need Will Receive Access To Safe Drinking Water Through Its Global Give Back Program As A Result

BALTIMORE, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStraw®, a global leader in innovative water filtration and purification solutions, saw its personal water filter straw sell out on day one of Amazon Prime Day, ensuring that nearly 200k children in need will receive access to safe drinking water for one school year through its global Give Back program. LifeStraw sold nearly 200k water filters and was among the top selling products on Day 1 of Prime Day. Sales during this year's Amazon Prime Day cemented LifeStraw's position as one of the top selling products on Prime Day since 2018.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter Straw

LifeStraw's award-winning, ultralight "straw" water filter makes contaminated water safe to drink by removing bacteria, parasites and microplastics. Regarded as a must-have staple for emergency survival kits and "bug out bags," LifeStraw is regularly found in backpacks of outdoor devotees that understand the importance of safe hydration, especially when drinking directly from natural water sources (streams, lakes) or as a straw within a larger vessel.

For customers still searching for LifeStraws, there is still inventory at LifeStraw.com and with other partner retailers such as REI.com or Target.com. The LifeStraw Home water filter pitcher is also an ideal option for use at home, which includes the same technology as the personal straw filter with the addition of activated carbon and ion exchange filtration that removes other tap water contaminants including lead, mecury, PFAS and bad taste. "This product is great for every day and can also be used in case of emergencies or boil water advisories just like the straw," said Alison Hill, CEO of LifeStraw.

"Amazon Prime Day not only extends our retail reach, but also enables us to strengthen our humanitarian efforts, reinforcing our company mission. Our customers recognize that LifeStraw is not just about product performance, but more importantly, we serve a larger purpose positively impacting global communities in need. In fact, more than 2.2 billion people around the world do not have access to safely managed drinking water services, according to the United Nations," continued Hill.

For more than 15 years, LifeStraw has tackled water-related challenges such as Guinea worm, typhoid, cholera, E.coli and salmonella, by providing beneficial filtration tools and health education through its global Give Back program. LifeStraw's Give Back program represents one of the largest private investments in safe water for schools in developing countries and is funded entirely by consumers. For every LifeStraw product purchased, a school child in need receives safe drinking water for an entire school year.

Specifically, through retail product sales, including those via Amazon.com, LifeStraw funds delivery of large-capacity LifeStraw Community purifiers, which serve 100 children at a time, to schools in India, Kenya and Mexico. LifeStraw maintains local, on-the-ground teams of educators within each community who provide consistent and comprehensive education, follow up, product maintenance and data collection. By the end of 2020, more than 4.2 million children will have received a year of safe water, with 2,210 schools benefitting from the program that has provided over 300 million liters of safe drinking water over the last 6 years.

About LifeStraw

LifeStraw is a public health company on a mission to make water safe to drink. The original LifeStraw filter, which converts microbiologically contaminated water into safe, potable water, was introduced in 2005 and has become instrumental in the near-eradication of Guinea worm disease. Today, LifeStraw products are used in more than 64 countries by schools, clinics, outdoor enthusiasts, adventure travelers and households, and are regularly deployed to support communities impacted by emergencies or natural disasters requiring potable water. LifeStraw's innovative water filtration technology is backed by science and rigorous independent testing and leveraged across some of the harshest environments around the world. The company's suite of water filtration options is sold in retail stores in North America and Europe and online at www.lifestraw.com.



SOURCE LifeStraw