LifeStraw Tackles Tap Water Contamination Woes In Homes

The LifeStraw Home is a sleek, shatter-resistant borosilicate glass pitcher that includes LifeStraw's proprietary water filtration technology which is backed by science and tested against international standards. LifeStraw's 15-year commitment to public health has resulted in a suite of retail products that deliver safe drinking water across some of the harshest environments around the world.

Challenge : Drinkable water, which is a human right and a biological necessity, is being compromised by microplastics, lead, chlorine, herbicides, pesticides; and globally, by threats of microbiological parasites and bacteria that breed within static natural water sources.

Solution : An innovator and pioneer in water filtration, LifeStraw has integrated its proprietary water filtration solution within the LifeStraw Home, delivering next level protection and removal of 99.999% of microplastics, 99.999999% of bacteria (E.coli), and 99.999% of parasites, all while reducing lead, mercury, cadmium, chromium III, copper, other heavy metals, pesticides, herbicides and chlorine.

LifeStraw Home Takes Filtration Performance and Sustainable Design to the Next Level

Stop Drinking Plastic: 94% of tap water and 93% of single-use water bottles contain microplastics. The impact of microplastics on humans remains unknown, however consumption increases risk. LifeStraw's technology removes microplastics and reduces plastic water bottle waste.

Every Consumer Purchase Provides Impact: LifeStraw is redefining the safe drinking water space through innovation and impact. For every LifeStraw product purchased, a child in need receives safe drinking water for an entire school year. To date, LifeStraw has provided more than 3 million students with a year of safe water.

Sleek Design: Made from shatter-resistant, borosilicate glass, the Home pitcher is designed with visual aesthetics in mind. No longer should a water pitcher be relegated to the back of the refrigerator.

Cleaner, Better Tasting Water: With LifeStraw's long-lasting filter technology, users can enjoy fresh-tasting and cleaner drinking water.

"As LifeStraw evolves its global commitment to deliver clean drinking water, Kickstarter immediately rose as an ideal platform to both extend awareness of water contamination and highlight technology advancements consumers may not realize exist," said Alison Hill, managing director of LifeStraw. "We are excited to galvanize the support of backers through the Kickstarter community to reach wider audiences with our technology and to further support our mission to deliver safe water around the world."

Launched in 2014, LifeStraw's Give Back program is one of the largest private investments in safe water for schools in developing countries. LifeStraw products are both good for your health and your soul. To join LifeStraw and its global initiatives to make an impact, visit the LifeStraw Home Kickstarter page.

About LifeStraw

LifeStraw believes that access to safe and clean drinking water is a human right. The company pioneered an innovative straw-like filtration technology, backed by science and revered by users, that converts contaminated water into clean, potable water. More information can be found at: www.lifestraw.com.

