LifeStraw/Harris Poll Survey Finds Outdoor Enthusiasts Rely On Single-Use Plastic Water Bottles

WASHINGTON, June 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- A survey conducted this month by The Harris Poll among more than 1,000 U.S. adults who are outdoor enthusiasts[1] found that more than two out of every five outdoor enthusiasts (43%) use single-use plastic water bottles while engaging in outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, yoga and camping. The survey also found that 89 percent of outdoor enthusiasts admit to having used single-use plastic water bottles in the last month, with 48 percent using 10 or more single-use plastic water bottles.

Commissioned by LifeStraw®, a public health company and global leader in innovative water filtration, the survey was conducted to determine whether or not the outdoor industry—passionately vocal about the health and well-being of the environment—is successfully arming outdoor enthusiasts with the knowledge and solutions needed to change behaviors that leave a negative footprint. Thousands of outdoor enthusiasts and brands will convene this week in Denver, CO to attend North America's largest outdoor trade conference, Outdoor Retailer, an industry that has consistently called upon attendees to be active stewards in the protection of our wild spaces and natural resources.

"The findings of the survey suggest that while the outdoor industry has been very vocal in advocating for a reduction in single-use plastics, we still have work to do to create changes in behavior," said Alison Hill, Managing Director of LifeStraw.

Reasons single-use plastic water bottles are used over reusable bottles include water quality, convenience and forgetfulness

Among outdoor enthusiasts who use single-use plastic water bottles, over a third (39%) say they don't always use reusable water bottles instead of single use plastic bottles because they forget to bring their reusable water bottle with them. In addition, many also cited not always using reusable over single-use plastic because reusable water bottles are less convenient (26%), they are worried about the quality of tap water (26%), and there is limited infrastructure where reusable bottles can be refilled with filtered water (27%).

At Outdoor Retailer Summer Market, LifeStraw will join many outdoor brands in its commitment to go "plastic free" for the length of the event in support of the Plastic Impact Alliance, a group of 200-plus outdoor brands committed to making our industry more sustainable, one bottle and one cup at a time. Each has promised to reject single-use plastic bottles at Outdoor Retailer starting in June 2019 and some will host water stations and sustainably-focused happy hours at their booths in support of the greater outdoor industry.

LifeStraw is sharing three (3) ways to encourage outdoor devotees to remember their reusable water bottle:

Add a carabiner. If one is not already included in your reusable water bottle, adding an attachment device makes it easy to connect your bottle to a gym bag, purse, belt loop or backpack.

If one is not already included in your reusable water bottle, adding an attachment device makes it easy to connect your bottle to a gym bag, purse, belt loop or backpack. Buy more than one reusable bottle . As a mobile population, we're often on the go (which also makes us thirstier). Having more than one reusable water bottle ensures that you can keep one in the office, in the car, or even in your locker so you'll never be without.

. As a mobile population, we're often on the go (which also makes us thirstier). Having more than one reusable water bottle ensures that you can keep one in the office, in the car, or even in your locker so you'll never be without. Purchase a reusable water bottle with a filter. On-the-go reusable water bottles with inset water filtration make filling and refilling easy. Find a nearby tap, water fountain or natural water source for convenient refill and safe water consumption.

LifeStraw believes safe drinking water is a human right, and as a public health-focused company, leverages its retail-available innovative filtration solutions to galvanize the power of consumers to impact the world both socially and environmentally. For every LifeStraw product purchased, a school child in need receives safe drinking water for an entire year. Launched in 2014, LifeStraw's Give Back program is one of the largest private investments in safe water for schools in developing countries. To date, more than 3 million school children, and 1,870 schools, have benefitted, with nearly 200 million liters of water filtered for safe drinking.

Survey Methodology: This survey was conducted online within the United States by The Harris Poll on behalf of LifeStraw from May 22-24, 2019 among 2,108 U.S. adults aged 18+, among whom 1,091 identified as outdoor enthusiasts. This online survey is not based on a probability sample and therefore no estimate of theoretical sampling error can be calculated. For complete survey methodology, including weighting variables and subgroup samples sizes, please contact LifeStraw at info@lifestraw.com.

About LifeStraw: LifeStraw is a public health company on a mission to make water safe to drink. The original LifeStraw filter, which converts microbiologically-contaminated water into safe, potable water, was introduced in 2005 and has become instrumental in the near-eradication of Guinea worm disease. Today, used in more than 64 countries by schools, clinics, outdoor enthusiasts, adventure travelers and households, LifeStraw products are also regularly deployed to support communities impacted by emergencies or natural disasters that require potable water. LifeStraw's proprietary filtration technology is backed by science and time-tested in some of the harshest environments around the world. The company's suite of water filtration options is sold in retail stores across North America and online at www.lifestraw.com.

[1] For the purposes of this release, outdoor enthusiast is defined as anyone who enjoys doing outdoor activities, running, yoga, and/or adventure travel/overlanding on a regular basis

