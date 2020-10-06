Lifestyle Beauty Brand 'Enough Project' Introduces All-in-One Essence on Amazon

The newly introduced All-in-One Essence is a double-functional product that provides anti-wrinkle and brightening effects without any need for multiple steps and has a texture that blends into the skin seamlessly with a smooth finish. The product is known for its mild and lightweight formulation that fits all skin types. The mixture of fresh green, jasmine, lily of the valley, and sandalwood scent also captures the heart of customers seeking comfort and freedom.

In particular, All-in-One Essence features two key ingredients which help the skin to recover its original healthy state:

Beta-Hyaluronic Acid ™ , which is 1.5 times more effective than common Hyaluronic Acid, offers a three-phased moisturizing effect.

, which is 1.5 times more effective than common Hyaluronic Acid, offers a three-phased moisturizing effect. Hydrolyzed Lupine Protein, extracted from the seeds of white lupine, provides essential nourishment for the skin while energizing and firming.

It is now available on Amazon for $20.99, along with the Cleansing Oil, Cleansing Foam, Essential Skin Toner, Essential Lotion and Moisture Cream.

About Enough Project

In 2020, Enough Project was born from Korea's leading beauty company, Amorepacific. Enough Project aims to provide pragmatic beauty for all. Enough Project began with the philosophy of "We are already enough just the way we are." It is a lifestyle cosmetics brand that focuses on the basics without anything unnecessary – formulated without animal-derived ingredients and does not conduct unnecessary testing. It pursues products that are good to apply regardless of age, design or fragrance and that appeal to all genders. Providing only the essence we all need – this is enough. This is what the brand strives to deliver.

