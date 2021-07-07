Lifestyle Brand Erin Condren Expands Hello Kitty® Partnership With New Back To School Stationery & Productivity Collection

ERIN CONDREN EXPANDS HELLO KITTY® PARTNERSHIP WITH NEW BACK TO SCHOOL STATIONERY & PRODUCTIVITY COLLECTION Tweet this

"We are thrilled to expand our collection with Hello Kitty and offer functional and playful products perfect for Back-to-School," said Tonia Misvaer, Erin Condren CEO. "Erin Condren is all about creating fun organization products to assist others and what could be more fun than international icon and best friend, Hello Kitty!"

"Whether you're writing to a pal or studying for school, our partnership with Erin Condren keeps you close with Hello Kitty and all of her Sanrio Friends," said Susan Tran Director of Brand Marketing at Sanrio, Inc. "Following the incredible success from our last collection, we're so excited to offer yet another supercute stationery line that arrives just in time for Back-to-School and allows our fans to incorporate the products their everyday planning."

For more information on Erin Condren's new Hello Kitty collection visit erincondren.com/hello-kitty.

About Erin Condren

Founded in 2005, Erin Condren is a lifestyle brand known for creating fun and functional organization essentials for the home, office, and everything in between. The brand's best-selling planners, notebooks and accessories are available via ErinCondren.com, Erin Condren retail stores, and select retailers nationwide, including QVC, Amazon, Target, and more.

About Sanrio®:

Sanrio is the global lifestyle brand best known for pop icon Hello Kitty®, and home to many other beloved character brands including Chococat™, My Melody™, Badtz-Maru™, Keroppi™, Gudetama™ and Aggretsuko™. Sanrio was founded on the "Small Gift, Big Smile®" philosophy – that a small gift can bring happiness and friendship to people of all ages. Since 1960, this philosophy has served as the inspiration to offer quality products, services and activities that inspire unique consumer experiences across the world. Today, Sanrio's legendary breadth of products are available in over 130 countries and in retail locations including department, specialty, national chain retailers and Sanrio boutique stores. To learn more about Sanrio, please visit www.sanrio.com and follow on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter - @sanrio, @hellokitty.

