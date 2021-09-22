Lifestyle Brand MINISO Premieres Its First New York City Location At Tangram

Like Tangram, MINISO embraces inspiration from around the world. The brand's first New York location will offer high quality household goods, cosmetics and food at affordable prices with a focus on sleek design and fun trends. Its mission is "a better life has nothing to do with the price," driving the brand to deliver well-made and highly designed goods for value- and quality-conscious consumers worldwide. As the New York flagship location, MINISO at Tangram is poised to be a new hub for exciting product launch events and not-to-be-missed promotions.

"Flushing is among the most eclectic and diverse communities in New York City – the ideal location for the debut of the MINISO brand is here in New York," said Vincent Huang, MINISO's Vice President of International Business. "Like MINISO, Tangram is taking global inspiration and creating an entirely unique experience for locals and visitors alike — this is exactly the kind of destination where MINISO will no doubt thrive."

MINISO has collaborated with world-famous brands like Coca Cola, Marvel, Hello Kitty, Sesame Street, Mickey and Minnie, and We Bare Bears, to release playful crossover products.

With stores in over 95 countries, none of its products are over $10, so shoppers can always leave with a new covetable item when MINISO opens its doors in 2022.

Tangram and MINISO will celebrate this exciting debut in the new year with a grand opening replete with giveaways, exclusive offerings, and first picks at beloved products (details to be announced).

"At Tangram, we are creating the ideal experience for visitors near and far — whether eating, catching a movie, or shopping. Kicking off our retail offerings with a fresh, fun city-first brand like MINISO is part of what makes Tangram the kind of destination you simply can't find anywhere else," said Helen Lee, Executive Vice President of F&T Group.

Tangram champions its own globally influenced design as the setting for several New York brand debuts. The design of Tangram is inspired by the traditional Chinese dissection puzzle "tangram," which consists of seven flat pieces called tans. Tangram is elevating the neighborhood's local, national, and international appeal through its groundbreaking vision of cutting-edge retail, residential, office and hotel space. In addition to the MINISO store, Tangram is also home to 324 residences, 48 office condos, a four-star branded lifestyle hotel, a 24,000 square-foot food court, beer garden and retail options including an exciting array of international and domestic brands. There will be plenty of entertainment options for the whole family with the opening of Regal Cinemas —the first movie theater to open in Flushing in more than 35 years and the borough's first 4DX theater, plus a Funzy Play playground and Goldfish Swim School. Tangram is a joint development between F&T Group and SCG America — developers of the highly successful One Fulton Square mixed-use project, also in Flushing. The complete development officially opens to the public in late 2021 and early 2022.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1632616/MINISO_Tangram.jpg

SOURCE MINISO