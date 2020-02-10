Lifestyle Cannabis Brand, HUXTON, Expands Retail Footprint With Cannabis Collection Now Available for Purchase at Nevada Retailers

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Arizona-based lifestyle cannabis brand, HUXTON, expanded its product footprint to Nevada. Now available for purchase in select retailers throughout the state, HUXTON's offerings have been brought to Nevada in partnership with Flower One (CSE:FONE) (OTCQX: FLOOF) – Nevada's leading cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner. HUXTON is best known for their curated, consistent, and multi-strain blended experiences, RISE, HIFI, & ZEN. Their award-winning prerolls are set to hit shelves in Nevada in January.

"We are stoked to bring HUXTON to Nevada and serve as good time providers within this new market," says Dustin Johnson, Co-Founder of HUXTON. "We can't wait to share our award-winning prerolls with cannabis enthusiasts living in and visiting Nevada from around the globe."

"The entire team at Flower One is excited to welcome HUXTON to Nevada," said Kellen O'Keefe, Chief Strategy Officer at Flower One. "HUXTON's signature blends add to the growing diversity and quality of cannabis experiences available in Nevada."

HUXTON products are available in three core experiences and come in recyclable, pocket-sized packaging. Each blend is comprised of hand-selected genetics that provide consumers with an experience that is enjoyable and consistent. RISE is a sessionable blend designed to keep you uplifted and productive; HIFI offers a potent ride that combines energy with euphoria; and ZEN is a smooth harmony of relaxation and rejuvenation.

This launch will emulate the success HUXTON saw bringing their prerolls to the Washington market. HUXTON became available in the territory for the first time in late 2019 in partnership with Grow Op Farms, the group responsible for the success of Phat Panda, one of the best-selling flower brands in Washington.

ABOUT HUXTON

HUXTON, a leading experience-based, lifestyle cannabis brand was developed to simplify the buying process and give the consumer more control over their cannabis experience. By creating a set of cannabis products that are curated and labeled by effect, HUXTON puts control back into the consumer's hands with cannabis that is designed to complement their individual lifestyle. With discreet and sophisticated packaging that is designed for enthusiasts on-the-go, HUXTON's experience-based products are available in pre-rolls, flower tins, and vape pens. To learn more about HUXTON, please visit www.huxtonusa.com.

ABOUT FLOWER ONE HOLDINGS INC.

Flower One is the largest cannabis cultivator, producer, and full-service brand fulfillment partner in the state of Nevada. By combining more than 20 years of greenhouse operational excellence with best-in-class cannabis operators, Flower One offers consistent, reliable, and scalable fulfillment to a growing number of industry-leading cannabis brands. Flower One's flagship 400,000 square-foot greenhouse and 55,000 square-foot production facility is used for large scale cannabis cultivation, processing, and manufacturing. Flower One also owns and operates a second production facility in Las Vegas, with 25,000 square-feet of indoor cultivation and a commercial kitchen that will produce several of the nation's top-performing edible and beverage brands. Flower One produces a wide range of products ranging from wholesale flower, full-spectrum oils, and distillates to finished consumer packaged goods including flower, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles, beverages, and topicals for the top-performing brands in cannabis.

The Company's common shares are traded on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the Company's symbol "FONE" and in the United States on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol "FLOOF". For more information, visit: https://flowerone.com

