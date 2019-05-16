Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. Announces 2018 Revenue of Over Four Million Dollars

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS), (OTCQX: LDSYF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that during its fourth quarter of 2018 the Company generated over three million dollars in revenue, as reported in its Annual Audited Financial Statements filed on SEDAR.

The Company reported total revenue of CAD$4,080,747 for the year ended December 31, 2018. The majority of the revenue, CAD$3.1 million, was received in the fourth quarter of 2018. The gross margin for the year 2018 was negative $1,689,471 and resulted from $5,770,218 in cost of sales.

The Company's CEO, Brad Eckenweiler, stated, "Although it took most of the year to achieve revenue, the fourth quarter numbers are very encouraging. We believe that our numbers in 2019 will be significantly better due in part to anticipated tax reductions by both the City of Adelanto and the State of California. The taxes on cultivation, manufacturing, transportation, distribution and sales in 2018 amounted to a significant portion of the cost of sales."

The Company will continue to update the market on all events as they become relevant.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

