Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. Announces CannaStrips™ attending the High Times event

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS), (OTCQX: LDSYF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") announces its flagship product, CannaStripsTM, is set to have a booth at the world famous High Times event in San Bernardino this weekend.

High Times will be holding an event at the National Orange Show Events Center in San Bernardino on May 25th and May 26th. The Company will have a 10 x 20 booth at the event and will be set up both Saturday and Sunday. The Company has partnered up with a retail partner for the event which will allow the Company to sell its CannaStripsTM at the show. The Company has attended three previous shows this year where it sold out of the CannaStripsTM inventory intended for each show. CannaStripsTM brand ambassadors will be in front of the booth talking about both the THC and the CBD strips that are selling in stores currently.

Casey Fenwick, President of LDS, stated, "These events are a great way to engage with the end-consumer as well as meet some new retail buyers. It definitely helps the brand awareness to continue to grow in the largest cannabis market in the world."

About CSPA Group Inc.

The Company is located in Adelanto, California and is a City-permitted and State-licensed manufacturer and distributor/transporter in the California cannabis industry. Manufacturing extracted oils and distillates, and producing CannaStripsTM under a license agreement with Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. a British Columbia corporation.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to other forms of delivery but also superior bioavailability of cannabis constituents. Some strips will also include supplemental co-active ingredients such as nutraceuticals, vitamins and peptides. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Brad Eckenweiler

CEO & Director

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. In addition, marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Although Congress has prohibited the US Justice Department from spending federal funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws, this prohibition must be renewed each year to remain in effect. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

