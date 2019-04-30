Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. Announces CannaStrips™ Presenting at The Hall of Flowers Event

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS), (OTCQX: LDSYF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") announces its flagship product, CannaStripsTM, will be presented at the Hall of Flowers premium cannabis brands trade show.

CannaStripsTM will be presented at the Hall of Flowers (HoF) event today and tomorrow. This event is known for having some big-name speakers such as Gary Vaynerchuck and Chelsea Handler. HoF is one of the few, if not only, business to business trade shows. Instead of consumers coming to the booth to purchase product it will be an estimated 300-400 buyers and procurement managers from retail and distribution companies coming to talk with brands about placement into stores. This event is very unique in the fact that it consists of about 1500 people that are all in the cannabis industry.

The Company's CEO, Brad Eckenweiler, stated, "The Hall of Flowers event is one of the best ways to expose multiple dispensaries and distributors to our product line at one location. Casey Fenwick, our President, will be at the event representing both CannaStripsTM, Rêveur, and white label products" The Company will have on-site vendors for sample sales and product information.

The Company will continue to update the market on all events as they occur.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to any other form of delivery but also allows for inclusion of a wide spectrum of ingredients from over the counter medications to homeopathic, nutraceutical, vitamins and supplements. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

