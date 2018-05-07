Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. announces CSPA Group, Inc. and LDS Agrotech Prepare for Natural Gas Power Generation at Cultivation and Nursery Facility

CSPA and LDS Agro are finishing the installation of a 4-inch gas line to the natural gas generator and associated electrical connections to supply 480 3-phase power of over 4,200 amps to the cultivation and nursery facility in Adelanto. This is the final step in the completion of the cultivation and nursery projects. Upon completion, the Company will schedule its final inspection for the Certification of Occupancy of the cultivation division. Once the final Certificate of Occupancy is issued, CSPA will be able to apply for the State License to begin its cultivation of isogenic strains, specifically developed for the CannaStripsTM and Rêveur product lines.

Brad Eckenweiler, CEO of LDS, stated, "This is an important step in controlling the ingredients that are used in our manufacturing process, which in turn allows for consistent quality and repeatable results in each of our products every time." CSPA intends to sell specific strains of seedlings to contract growers and repurchase the mature harvested plants for its manufacturing and production of CannaStripsTM and Rêveur products.

CSPA has also taken delivery of 1,500 pounds of biomass for contract extraction with an anticipated yield of between 60 to 70 liters of high-grade extraction. CSPA continues to expand its extraction capabilities both in its quality and the daily quantity. The initial extraction results and the associated feedback from the biomass providers has caused CSPA to begin preparing the facility for possible long term contracts for producing white label extraction and distillation products. The Company will continue to keep the shareholders informed as information becomes available.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. is a licensed, state-compliant vertically integrated cannabis-related company. From our isogenic pollination nursery to our cutting edge, state-of-the-art production facility located in Southern California, LDS has become one of the most diverse, innovative and scientifically based cannabis companies throughout North America. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to smoking but also a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of the product. From start to finish, the production process tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip, resulting in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

On behalf of the board of directors of Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Brad Eckenweiler

CEO & Director

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

investor.relations@lifestyledeliverysystem.com

1-866-347-5058

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. In addition, marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Although Congress has prohibited the US Justice Department from spending federal funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws, this prohibition must be renewed each year to remain in effect. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lifestyle-delivery-systems-inc-announces-cspa-group-inc-and-lds-agrotech-prepare-for-natural-gas-power-generation-at-cultivation-and-nursery-facility-300643396.html

SOURCE Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lifestyledeliverysystem.com

