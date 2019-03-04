Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. Announces CSPA Group's Commencement of the Fourth Generation of CannaStrips™ 2019 Production

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS), (OTCQX: LDSYF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") is proud to announce that on Monday, March 11, 2019, Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.'s wholly-owned subsidiary, CSPA Group, Inc., will begin manufacturing the fourth generation of CannaStrips™ for the California market.

The Fourth Generation of CannaStrips™ has improved taste and even faster bio-availability. The new California-compliant packaging arrived late last week. The CSPA team has been working over the weekend calibrating equipment preparing for the manufacturing of the 2019 CannaStrips™ product line scheduled to begin today.

The initial product line will offer the Company's customers three choices to meet their individual needs, as follows:

10mg THC strip;

10mg CBD strip with less than 2% THC; and

10mg CBD/THC strip with 80% CBD and 20% THC

All of the CBD versions will have a full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids to promote all possible entourage effects.

The Company's CEO, Brad Eckenweiler, commented, "Today may be the most significant milestone for LDS. We began this journey several years ago with a mission to help children suffering the effects of cancer treatments. We developed CannaStrips™ in hope that cannabinoids could help reduce cancer treatment symptoms without children smoking or ingesting cannabis in its harshest forms. The CannaStrips™ delivery system accomplishes this objective seamlessly without offending or affecting others, discreetly, quickly, and tastefully." Mr. Eckenweiler goes on to say, "There have been many obstacles in this journey, but also many revelations. We continue to find elements of the cannabis plant that provide apparent benefits beyond pain suppression and inflammation reduction. Research on these possible benefits is just beginning. However, the Fourth Generation of CannaStrips™ already contains many of these elements. A laboratory certification of the cannabinoids, terpenes and flavonoids is included as an informational pamphlet in each CannaStrips™ 10-pack. Our customers will always know the precise ingredients in their CannaStrips™, and we wouldn't have it any other way." The Fourth Generation CannaStrips™ product line will be available throughout California in April 2019. The Company will keep shareholders apprised of CSPA Group's progress regarding CannaStrips™ and availability at retailers in California.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to any other form of delivery but also allows for inclusion of a wide spectrum of ingredients from over the counter medications to homeopathic, nutraceutical, vitamins and supplements. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

