Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. Announces Temporary Nursery and Cultivation Licenses Issued to Core Isogenics Inc.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS), (OTCQX: LDSYF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company") announces that Core Isogenics Inc., the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary focused on developing isogenic seed strains and automated cultivation methods for the cannabis industry ("Core Isogenics"), was issued both a Temporary Nursery License and a Cultivation License by the Bureau of Cannabis Control of California (the "Temporary Licenses").

The Temporary Licenses issued to Core Isogenics will allow the Company to complete its business model gaining complete control of its infrastructure, including all aspects of genetics, cultivation, formulation, manufacturing, and distribution of its products including its patent-pending CannaStrips™.

The Nursery License allows Core Isogenics to develop its plant genetics technology and produce seeds with identical properties to those used in CannaStrips™ formula, thereby reducing the number of extraction steps that currently are required to extract ingredients from more than one plant, instead extracting from a single plant with the exact ingredients already in its DNA.

The Nursery will utilize the seeds grown based on the Core Isogenics process. These seeds will be grown inside the Company's climate-controlled, negatively-pressurized, and remotely-monitored rooms to ensure contaminant-free plant development. The Company is planning to develop both indoor and outdoor strains with a focus on future large outdoor cultivations.

The Cultivation License will allow the Company to utilize its current facility by taking the seedlings from the nursery to the Company's automated growing environment. The automated cultivation environment will maximize plant growth and shorten grow cycles in an optimized cultivation area by utilizing the Company's proprietary Flexible Path technology of single aisle movable plant beds for the most efficient use of space.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.'s CEO, Brad Eckenweiler, stated, "These licenses complete our business model foundation. The issuance of these licenses allows the Company to control the complete product development stream from genetic composition of bio-mass to distribution of the highest quality products with precise ingredients. These results will now be obtainable whether the plant bio-mass is from Core Isogenics' cultivation or from contract growers."

The Company will continue its development of processes and product lines as well as building a distribution network.

About Core Isogenics Inc.

The Company is located in Adelanto, California and is a City permitted and State Licensed cultivation and nursery operation in the California cannabis industry. Developing isogenic seed strains and automated cultivation methods for the cannabis industry with Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. a British Columbia company.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to any other form of delivery but also allows for inclusion of a wide spectrum of ingredients from over the counter medications to homeopathic, nutraceutical, vitamins and supplements. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

On behalf of the board of directors of Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Brad Eckenweiler

CEO & Director

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

investor.relations@lifestyledeliverysystem.com

1-866-347-5058

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. In addition, marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Although Congress has prohibited the US Justice Department from spending federal funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws, this prohibition must be renewed each year to remain in effect. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lifestyledeliverysystem.com

