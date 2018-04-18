Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. announces Update on Trade Marks and Patent

The CannaStripsTM Logo and tag line Smoke Free Pain Relief have been issued European Union trade mark registration numbers 017383712 and 017383738 by the European Union Intellectual Property Office. The Company has also applied for California Trademark protection. These marks are in addition to the Canadian Trademarks currently held by the Company.

The Company is scheduling clinical trials in May 2018 to define the bio-availability benefits of the Lifestyle Delivery Systems' CannaStripsTM technology. These clinical trials are intended to quantify the enhanced delivery method of CannaStripsTM vs other forms of delivery.

Recent inquiries regarding the CTT Pharmaceutical Holdings, Inc. ("CTT Pharma") claims regarding a new patent for oral delivery has forced the Company to share the findings from three independent Patent Lawyers on both sides of the US/Canadian border. First and most important, the technology described in the CTT Pharma patent does not resemble the CannaStripsTM patent and LDS believes there is no infringement by either patent of the other. Secondly, a nearly identical CTT Pharma patent was filed in the United States over twenty years ago and expired over two years ago, which means that patent has no force or effect in the United States. That patent did not preclude a number of pharmaceutical companies from producing oral film products, such as breath strips or thera-flu strips, for the last twenty years in either the United States or Canada. Additionally, no commercialized version of the specific CTT patent in the United States during its twenty-year history was found. We are continuing to research the CTT Pharma patent and will update our shareholders upon any further relevant information should it become available. LDS CEO Brad Eckenweiler stated, "We are confident that the CannaStripsTM technology is not infringed on by the CTT Pharma patent and that the clinical trials scheduled in May will add additional separation from other methods of delivery, both old and new."

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. is a licensed, state-compliant vertically integrated cannabis-related company. From our isogenic pollination nursery to our cutting edge, state-of-the-art production facility located in Southern California, LDS has become one of the most diverse, innovative and scientifically based cannabis companies throughout North America. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to smoking but also a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of the product. From start to finish, the production process tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip, resulting in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

