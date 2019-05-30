Lifestyle Delivery Systems Receives an Approval from the City of Adelanto Planning Commission to Construct Highway 395 Dispensary

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. (CSE: LDS), (OTCQX: LDSYF), (Frankfurt: LD6, WKN: A14XHT) ("LDS" or the "Company"), LDS announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, LDS Development Inc., has received Adelanto City Planning Commission's approval for construction of the Highway 395 Dispensary in Adelanto, California. The approval from the Planning Commission is required for the project to proceed to final review for approval by the Adelanto City Council.

The Planning Commission approval was received on May 28, 2019, after the City planning department presentation and recommendation by senior staff member, Charles Rangel. The five-member commission voted unanimously to submit the Highway 395 Dispensary project to the City Council with the Commission's recommendation to approve the project. The City Council will receive the approval request on June 12, 2019, at the scheduled semi-monthly meeting. The City Council meeting is routinely the final step in the permit process for the construction of new buildings.

The Company's CEO, Brad Eckenweiler commented, "We have taken additional steps in the project development to ensure that the Highway 395 Dispensary is architecturally appealing, as well as providing safe, easy access to all potential customers, with walking paths, bicycle parking and vehicle parking in excess of City zoning requirements. The establishment of the 395 Highway Dispensary will allow the LDS subsidiaries a significant marketing advantage to more than twenty million Southern California customers for in-store shopping as well as home delivery."

The Company will keep its shareholders apprised of the Company's progress on this project.

About Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc. is a technology company that licenses its technology to a state-of-the-art production and packaging facility located in Southern California. The Company's technology produces infused strips (similar to breath strips) that are not only a safer, healthier option to any other form of delivery but also allows for inclusion of a wide spectrum of ingredients from over the counter medications to homeopathic, nutraceutical, vitamins and supplements. The technology provides a new way to accurately meter the dosage and assure the purity of selected product. From start to finish, the production process, based on the Company's technology, tests for quality and composition of all the ingredients used in each and every strip which results in a delivery system that is safe, consistent and effective.

On behalf of the board of directors of Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Brad Eckenweiler, CEO & Director

FOR MORE INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

investor.relations@lifestyledeliverysystem.com

1-866-347-5058

Cautionary Disclaimer Statement:

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's limited operating history and the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations. In addition, marijuana remains a Schedule I drug under the United States Controlled Substances Act of 1970. Although Congress has prohibited the US Justice Department from spending federal funds to interfere with the implementation of state medical marijuana laws, this prohibition must be renewed each year to remain in effect. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

SOURCE Lifestyle Delivery Systems Inc.

Related Links

http://www.lifestyledeliverysystem.com

