Lifestyle Expert Kelly Page Shares Gift Ideas for Kids on TipsOnTV

ATLANTA, Dec. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Finding fun gifts that will entertain, educate, and inspire kids is a challenge, Kelly Page, a mother-of-three and former TV anchor, shares some gift suggestions.

TOP GIFTS FOR KIDS

This year's top gifts for kids.

For the gamers, the SEGA Double Packs for Nintendo Switch bring together some of SEGA's best-selling, family-friendly titles for the price of one, making the $39.99 value a great gift for anyone this holiday season. With the Team Sonic Racing and Sonic Mania double pack, players can experience adrenaline-pumping races and speedy side-scrolling gameplay from the Sonic universe, and with the other pack, players can step into Sonic's shoes to become a hero in a world ridden with evil in Sonic Forces, or race through stages and challenges with ten thrilling Party Games in Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD. Visit, www.SEGA.com.

ENCOURAGE LEARNING

Preschoolers will love diving into the exciting world of Netflix's StoryBots with fun figures, vehicles, plush and musical learning toys from Fisher-Price®. The curious Storybots help answer kids' biggest questions, from how the human body works to what makes airplanes fly. The Fisher-Price StoryBots Songbook gets kids rocking out to fun songs, sounds and fun facts as they 'read' along with their StoryBots friends. Go to fisher-price.com to check out the full StoryBots toy line, including the StoryBots Slide Writer and the A to Z Rock Star Guitar, all available for $25 or less.

SUGGESTIONS FOR YOUNGER KIDS

The Thomas & Friends™ Talking Thomas & Percy Train Set transports the little ones to the Island of Sodor. The motorized Thomas and Percy engines stop to talk with each other when they meet on the track, and the technology used has sensors that know when they are near one another. Kids can pretend they are in the Island of Sodor and play out stories from the show or create their own adventures. Thomas & Friends Talking Thomas & Percy Train Set is the perfect gift to keep young conductors busy this holiday season for under $50. Go to fisher-price.com.

EXPERIENTIAL GIFT SUGGESTIONS

Going to the movies is a cherished tradition, especially during the holidays. Cinemark is giving friends and families the chance to safely continue that tradition with a celebrity experience in their own private auditorium. A Cinemark Private Watch Party offers the opportunity to rent an entire auditorium and escape into the joy of the immersive, cinematic experience together this holiday season starting at $99. Cinemark has brought back more than 25 classic films this holiday season, including Elf, Polar Express, Frozen, A Christmas Story, How the Grinch Stole Christmas and more. With an entire auditorium, plus everyone's favorite holiday films and deeply discounted concessions, this will be a gift the kids never forget. Purchase a Private Watch Party Gift Card, which makes giving the gift of movies even easier at Cinemark.com or on the Cinemark app.

contact: [email protected]

Related Images

kelly-page-on-gifts-for-kids.jpg

Kelly Page on Gifts for Kids

This year's top gifts for kids.

Related Links

Website

Video

SOURCE TipsOnTV