Lifestyle Expert Shares Fall Laundry Tips for People with Sensitive Skin

CHICAGO, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- If you or someone in your family has sensitive skin, here are some fall laundry tips from Laura Dellutri, Home & Lifestyle expert, using a biodegradable and 99% bio-based product - all® free clear pure detergent . The new all® free clear pure detergent is biodegradable but also uses a multi-enzyme formula, that is 100% free of perfumes and dyes for a great clean, while still being gentle on skin.

The multi-enzyme formula in it is good at targeting and tackling enzymatic stains – like grass, ice cream and BBQ sauce.