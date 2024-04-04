Lifestyle Icon Martha Stewart Shares Her Best Tips for Celebrating the Kentucky Derby At-Home for Milestone 150th Anniversary

'Kentucky Derby At Home' Includes Classic Recipes and Tips for Creating a Derby-Inspired Tablescape

LOUISVILLE, Ky., April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Churchill Downs Racetrack today announced a partnership with renowned lifestyle expert Martha Stewart for the 150th running of the Kentucky Derby presented by Woodford Reserve to bring the experience of race-day celebrations to fans everywhere. With easy-to-prepare recipes and tablescape tips, Martha's guidance will help infuse the timeless traditions and culinary delights of the Kentucky Derby directly into fans' homes.

Martha Stewart Elevates Race Day Experiences with ‘Kentucky Derby At-Home’

Fans can celebrate 'Kentucky Derby At-Home' with a unique menu curated by Martha. From Benedictine Dip to Hot Crab Dip, this year's Kentucky Derby At-Home menu promises to transport enthusiasts to the heart of this historic event, right in their own dining rooms. Foodies can cap off Derby celebrations with Martha's Big-Batch Lemon-Mint Julep, a refreshing drink to quench thirst and round out the flavors of the menu.

"The 'Kentucky Derby At-Home' menu is a culinary journey designed to recreate the Derby experience for those celebrating at home. From classic favorites like Deviled Eggs and Pimento Cheese, to creative twists on Derby Day staples, each dish is a tribute to the flavors of this storied historic event," said Martha Stewart. "Hosting an at-home Derby celebration is about creating memorable moments with loved ones, savoring delicious food and embracing the overall spirit that makes Derby Day special."

Going beyond the delectable menu, Martha also shares her expert tips on how to create the perfect mint julep station and Derby-inspired tablescape, ensuring that Derby parties boast a standout centerpiece that leaves a lasting impression. Martha's guidance empowers party hosts to impress their guests with an exquisite presentation.

"In addition to being The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®, the Kentucky Derby is an incredible culinary celebration and sensory experience, and who better to help bring the tastes of the Derby to fans at home for this special milestone year than the lifestyle pioneer herself," said Casey Ramage, Vice President of Marketing and Partnerships. "Martha's immaculate palate, attention to detail and elegant presentations have inspired generations and we're thrilled to have her expertise to bring the essence of the Derby to homes across the world as they watch this year's race."

For more information about the collaboration, including the at-home recipes and Martha's expert mint julep guide, please visit: https://www.kentuckyderby.com/derby-at-home/

To learn additional details about this year's race, please visit https://www.kentuckyderby.com/.

The Kentucky Derby 150 At-Home Menu

Crafted by Martha Stewart

Benedictine Dip

Deviled Eggs

Hot Crab Dip

Pimento Cheese

Big-Batch Lemon-Mint Julep

About Martha Stewart

Martha Stewart is the founder of the first multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, an entrepreneur, bestselling author of 99 (to date) lifestyle books, and Emmy Award-winning television show host. Reaching more than 100 million devoted fans monthly through multi-media platforms and products for the home, sold through Martha.com and an extensive retail network, Martha is the "go-to" authority on the encompassing topic of Living and Celebrating your best life. She and her talented staff provide trusted, timely, and useful information on all aspects of everyday living: cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, healthy living, holidays, weddings, and pet care, across many media formats.

About the Kentucky Derby

The $5 million Kentucky Derby takes place on the first Saturday in May at historic Churchill Downs in Louisville, Ky. Inaugurated in 1875, the legendary 1 1/4-mile race for 3-year-old Thoroughbreds is the longest continually-held major sporting event in North America and the first leg of horse racing's Triple Crown series. Also known as, "The Run for the Roses®" and "The Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports®," the Kentucky Derby is the most attended horse race in the nation. The 150th Kentucky Derby will take place on Saturday, May 4, 2024. For more information, please visit www.KentuckyDerby.com.

SOURCE Churchill Downs Racetrack