Lifestyle Journalist Shira Lazar Shares the Ultimate Gifts for Millennials on Tips on TV

ATLANTA, Dec. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Internationally recognized social media expert Shira Lazar gives her suggestions on what to give Millennials this holiday season.

STYLISH GIFT FOR MILLENNIALS

Shira gave her gift suggestions

Looking for the perfect gift for someone always on the go? Look no further than the Nokia 4.2. For under $200, the beautifully crafted Nokia 4.2 offers cutting-edge experiences and premium design at an affordable price. With its dedicated Google Assistant button, it's like having a personal assistant right at your fingertips. It offers biometric-face unlock, edge-to-edge display and dual-rear cameras. Additionally, as part of the Android One program, buyers will receive three years of monthly security patches and two years of OS updates, meaning the phone will keep getting better with time. Available in black and trendy pink sand, pick up a Nokia 4.2 at Amazon or Best Buy today or visit nokia.com.

GIFT FOR HEALTH-CONSCIENCE MILLENNIALS

During the busy holidays, people often forget to take care of themselves. One trending item this holiday for Millennials is Social CBD's topicals, or lotions and creams. Made with high-quality, lab-tested, hemp-derived CBD extracts for a wellness experience. Social CBD's creams include a Muscle Rub, Foot Renewal Cream and Muscle Stick. In addition to hemp-derived CBD, the Muscle Rub is formulated with menthol, arnica, and MSM to target serious muscle tension. The Muscle Stick provides powerful cooling comfort, while the Foot Renewal Cream is formulated to soothe foot soles, with shea butter and avocado oil to hydrate the skin. Social CBD is available in over 10,000 retailers nationwide at a local pharmacy or grocery store like CVS, Walgreens, Vitamin Shoppe and online at TheSocialCBD.com. In addition to the topicals, Social CBD also has Gel Cap formulas, tinctures, and an entire dedicated line for furry friends, too.

UNIQUE GIFT FOR A MILLENNIAL

This is a gift that is trending because it is compared to a soothing hug by fans. Tranquility is a high-quality, affordable weighted blanket, available in a range of weights from six to 20 pounds, that uses deep-touch pressure to help users relax, rest and recharge more comfortably. This top-rated weighted blanket features temperature-balancing technology, so it is never too hot or cold, and it has a removable cover for easy care. Cost is under $75. Visit walmart.com.

A GIFT THAT EVERYONE WILL ENJOY

Something that is trending for Millennials is matching family pajama sets, inspired by Disney's Frozen 2. They are the best pajamas to make for a fun family photo or just a quiet morning at home. Disney's Frozen 2 Family Sleep Set starts at $11 and is available nationwide at Walmart. They are available in various sizes for men, women, kids and toddlers. Matching Christmas family pajama sets are perfect for Christmas morning by the tree and getting cozy by the fireplace with loved ones. Visit walmart.com.

CONTACT: tipsontv@gmail.com

Related Images

millennial-gift-ideas-with-shira.jpg

Millennial Gift Ideas with Shira Lazar

Shira gave her gift suggestions

Related Links

Video

Website

SOURCE Tips on TV