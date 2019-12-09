Lifestyle Laser Brings Laser Tattoo Removal, Laser Hair Removal, and Other Aesthetic Services to Glenwood Springs, Colorado Featuring the Astanza ReSmooth and Duality Lasers

GLENWOOD SPRINGS, Colo., Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifestyle Laser, Glenwood Springs, Colorado's only aesthetic laser clinic, is now offering superior solutions for patients with unwanted hair, unwanted tattoos, pigmented lesions, skin rejuvenation, spider veins, sun spots, toenail fungus, acne treatment, and more. The up-and-coming clinic has invested in the Astanza Duality and Astanza ReSmooth lasers to deliver safe treatments and cutting-edge results.

"While Lifestyle Laser delivers great results, our true priority is client satisfaction and patient education," said Ryan Moore, owner. "Education is a cornerstone of the Lifestyle Laser foundation. Our laser technicians receive ongoing education to customize safe treatments for each client. Furthermore, we constantly inform our clients about the treatment process, proper aftercare, and tips on how to enhance the very best results. Our powerful laser technology, dedication to patient education, and commitment to great results make Lifestyle Laser the leading choice for aesthetics in the greater Glenwood Springs area."

The Astanza Duality featured at Lifestyle Laser is a powerful Q-switched Nd:YAG laser that is ideal for treating unwanted tattoos. The Duality uses two versatile wavelengths, 1064 nm and 532 nm, ultra-quick pulse durations, and intense peak power to target and shatter a wide variety of tattoo pigments.

The Astanza ReSmooth featured at Lifestyle Laser is the fastest diode hair removal laser on the market. The ReSmooth's industry-leading 9.1cm2 spot size can treat a large area like the back, chest, and legs in as little as 4 minutes. Together, the Duality and ReSmooth can also treat unwanted sun spots and pigmentation, spider veins, acne, and more.

"Ryan Moore and his wife, Sil, are an amazing pair that leads a passionate team of knowledgeable technicians," said Bryce Fisher, Astanza Sales Representative. "Glenwood Springs patients looking for a one-stop aesthetics shop should definitely pay a visit to Lifestyle Laser."

About Lifestyle Laser

Lifestyle Laser is where aesthetics meets excellence. Located in Glenwood Springs, Colorado and serving the Roaring Fork valley, Lifestyle Laser offers a wide variety of popular aesthetic treatments, including laser tattoo removal, laser hair removal, pigmented lesion removal (sun spots, age spots, and brown spots), photofacials, vascular lesion removal (spider veins), toenail fungus, acne and more. Their team of laser technicians received expert training from New Look Laser College, the world's leading tattoo removal training program.

To schedule a free consultation, call (970) 393-7500 or visit www.lifestylelaserglenwood.com. Lifestyle Laser is located at 818 Colorado Ave Suite 308, Glenwood Springs, CO 81601.

About Astanza Laser

Astanza is the leader in lasers for tattoo removal, hair removal, and additional aesthetic procedures. In addition to developing cutting-edge medical laser devices such as the Duality, Trinity, DermaBlate, and ReSmooth systems, Astanza offers its customers a complete range of training, marketing, and business consulting services specific to achieving success in this growing field.

Astanza Laser is headquartered in Dallas, TX with customers throughout North America and Europe. For product, investor, or press information, call (800) 364-9010, or visit https://astanzalaser.com/.

