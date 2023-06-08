Lifestyle Service Tech Company Spruce Expands Into Boston

AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Spruce, the national leader in lifestyle services for the multifamily industry, has now officially launched operations in Boston, Massachusetts as part of its ongoing cross country expansion to service apartment communities. This launch will provide access to Spruce's Housekeeping and Chores to 42 new communities and over 11,800 apartment homes in the Greater Boston area. Customers can download the Spruce App and start booking today to receive services from June 20th onward.

Spruce's on-demand cleaning and chores services will now be available in 42 multifamily communities across Boston Metro area.
"The northeast and specifically New England has the potential to become one of our biggest markets. We've been looking forward to launching there for a long time and are delighted to be working with some of our closest multifamily housing partners to make this happen," said Steven Pho, CEO of Spruce. "Bostonians expect a high level of quality and reliability from service businesses, regardless of weather conditions. We're looking forward to taking on the challenges that operating in Boston can bring and to giving residents the chance to experience apartment life with Spruce as an invaluable amenity offering."

Spruce's Boston operations will benefit multiple local service providers by opening up new and efficient housekeeping opportunities for them, and assist property managers to hit and maintain their occupancy goals. Recent research from the lifestyle services provider showed that 55% of Spruce customers consider a home cleaning service to be a "must-have" convenience. This was second only to Cable/TV Streaming Service (68%) and far ahead of Food Delivery Services (29%) such as DoorDash or UberEats . 

Jeff Duerstock, Head of Sales at Spruce said, "The Boston launch marks our 21st market in the US, and takes us even further beyond the million multifamily units that we already serve." Deona James, National Director of Sales at Spruce added, "We know how important resident satisfaction is to ensuring strong occupancy for our clients so we're looking forward to showing these multifamily communities how we can make theirs and their residents' lives easier."

About Spruce
Spruce is the comprehensive provider of lifestyle services to the multifamily industry. The company currently offers Housekeeping & Chores to residents at more than 3,500 select apartment communities throughout the country. Through the Spruce app, customers can quickly book high-quality services from insured, and background-checked professionals. Venture-backed and headquartered in Austin, the company has close to 100 employees and is growing rapidly. Follow us on LinkedIn.

