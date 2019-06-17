LifeStyles® Condoms Announces Thinnest Latex Condom, Ultra-Sensitive Platinum

As global leaders in the sexual wellness category, LifeStyles has expanded upon the success of the brand's #1 latex condom that has been around for 30 years and brought a newer, thinner proposition to consumers. Continuing to develop breakthrough innovations, LifeStyles Ultra-Sensitive Platinum breaks boundaries by being 52% thinner than a regular condom, bringing users closer together than ever before.

The condom features a smooth texture and straight shaft that intensifies sensitivity for a mind-blowing feel. Lubricated with premium ULTRAGLIDE™, Ultra-Sensitive Platinum also provides maximum pleasure for both partners. Continuing to address industry trends by delivering safe, reliable and high-quality products, all of LifeStyles condoms and lubricants are now not made with parabens.

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of our newest and thinnest condom in the LifeStyles portfolio, Ultra-Sensitive Platinum," says Jeyan Heper, CEO of LifeStyles. "Staying protected and bringing consumers closer than ever before remain our top priorities and this condom achieves both. Consumers can feel protected and reassured but also experience maximum pleasure for a closer, more intimate feel."

LifeStyles Ultra-Sensitive Platinum is thinner than a piece hair but equally as safe and reliable as a standard condom. The condom has been triple tested and has met both U.S. and International standards (ISO). Ultra-Sensitive Platinum is thinner to feel closer and strong to provide quality protection.

This premium condom is available at a wide range of retailers, drugstores, grocery and convenience stores across the U.S., as well as online at Amazon.com.

About LifeStyles

LifeStyles has a history dating back to 1905 when Eric Ansell first started making condoms in Richmond, Australia. Today LifeStyles is a Global leader in the sexual wellness sector, comprising a broad range of condom, personal lubricant and other related products. LifeStyles is the world's #2 condom company with leading latex brands such as LifeStyles®, Jissbon®, Manix®, Unimil®, Blowtex® and others, as well as the fast-growing, highly-innovative non-latex condom brand SKYN®. LifeStyles Healthcare was created on 1 September 2017 when the consortium of Humanwell Healthcare & CITIC Capital private equity purchased the Sexual Wellness division from Ansell.

