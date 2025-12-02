LifeStyles Healthcare Appoints Peter Luther to Board of Directors

NEW YORK, Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeStyles Healthcare ("LifeStyles"), a global intimate health and wellness platform, and Linden Capital Partners portfolio company, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Luther to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Luther brings over 30 years of leadership experience across consumer-packaged goods, medical devices & diagnostics, nutritional supplements and OTC products. Prior to his retirement, Peter served as President and CEO of Atrium Innovations, a global leader in nutritional supplements, where he led the company through its successful sale to Nestlé after it was taken private by Permira. Prior to Atrium, Mr. Luther spent 25 years at Johnson & Johnson, where later in his tenure he served as President of several major divisions - Consumer Healthcare, Beauty Care, OTC, and LifeScan. During his time at J&J, he led many of the world's most recognized health and wellness brands, such as Neutrogena®, Aveeno®, Listerine®, K-Y® Band-Aid®, Tylenol®, Zyrtec®, and OneTouch®, among others. Mr. Luther currently serves as a board director and executive advisor to several private equity-backed companies in the healthcare and wellness sectors.

"I welcome Peter to LifeStyles. I believe his experience scaling consumer health and wellness businesses and driving commercial performance makes him a tremendous addition to our board," said Laurent Faracci, Chief Executive Officer of LifeStyles. "His insight will be highly valuable as we execute our growth strategy and continue building LifeStyles into an even stronger, more innovative company positioned for sustained future growth."

"We are honored to welcome Peter to the LifeStyles Board," said Ron Fugate, Chairman of the LifeStyles Board and Operating Partner at Linden Capital Partners. "His track record of value creation, brand stewardship, and leadership in both public and private company environments will be invaluable as we continue to expand our global footprint and scale the LifeStyles platform."

Mr. Luther holds a BA in Economics from Kenyon College and an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern University.

About LifeStyles Healthcare

LifeStyles Healthcare is a global health and wellness platform offering a broad portfolio of branded condoms and other intimate health products in over 60 countries. The growth of its flagship brand, SKYN® exceeds that of the broader intimate health and wellness category, resonating strongly with today's consumers seeking more fulfilling relationships and shared pleasure. Outside of branded products, LifeStyles also supports universities, NGOs, and other organizations as part of a broader effort to promote sexual health and prevent the spread of STDs and STIs. For more information, please visit https://www.lifestylesglobal.com/.

About Linden Capital Partners

Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is the largest dedicated healthcare private equity firm. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) its differentiated human capital program. Since its founding, Linden has invested in over 45 healthcare companies encompassing over 350+ total transactions across its strategies. The firm currently manages over $13.0 billion of regulatory assets under management. For more information, please visit www.linden.com.

