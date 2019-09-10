Lifesum Data Analysis Reveals Which States are Eating the Most Junk Food

NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital health app - Lifesum - has released new data research that reveals the top states splurging on the most junk food, providing new insight on how the environment influences what consumers choose to eat.

Roughly 35 million consumers log what they eat and drink, when they exercise, their weight and other lifestyle habits on Lifesum. Lifesum ranks in the Top-10 in the Health & Fitness section in the App Store and is the Editors' Choice on Google Play.

Data scientists with Lifesum recently analyzed this data, trying to see which states are eating the most junk food and which states are resisting the urge. This data is a raw and honest look at how consumers live across the country.

Their research found Alabama, Mississippi, Wyoming, North Dakota and Kentucky are eating the most high-caloric junk foods with few nutrients - indulging in more corn dogs, pop tarts, cinnamon rolls, jelly donuts and cookies than other states. Their data also identified the states that seem to be controlling their junk food urges the most.

Researchers with Lifesum specifically identified 27 common junk foods that are regularly logged on the app by Americans. Junk food was defined by Lifesum's researchers as a "fattening food, drink or dessert" that had little nutritional value.

Kajsa Ernestam, Lifesum's in-house nutritionist, says this research suggests the environment plays an influential role in what consumers choose to eat.

"If everyone in your house eats ice cream - and the freezer is packed with ice cream - then chances are you will crave that high-calorie treat when you are hungry," said Ernestam. "The first step in eating healthier is understanding how our environment influences the foods we indulge in."

Top States Splurging on Junk Food

Lifesum concluded food cravings vary by state. Here's a closer look at the states that craved the most of the 27 junk foods identified by Lifesum as high-caloric.

Alabama : corn dogs, fries, nuggets and pop tarts

: corn dogs, fries, nuggets and pop tarts Mississippi : burgers, fried chicken and cinnamon rolls

: burgers, fried chicken and cinnamon rolls Wyoming : glazed jelly donuts, KFC and beer

: glazed jelly donuts, KFC and beer North Dakota : cookies and shakes

: cookies and shakes Kentucky : cheesecake and curly fries

: cheesecake and curly fries Hawaii : soda and mud pies

: soda and mud pies Utah and Washington : chocolate

and : chocolate New Jersey : pancakes

: pancakes Iowa : pizza

: pizza Georgia : waffles

: waffles West Virginia : blooming onion

: blooming onion Nebraska : brownie bites

: brownie bites New Hampshire : ice cream

: ice cream North Carolina : Oreo shakes

: Oreo shakes Louisiana : Popeyes

Ernestam says this data enables Lifesum to create a customized health plan based on an individual's lifestyle and eating obstacles.

"Lifesum helps Americans across the country identify their cravings and vices so they are better equipped for long-term weight loss," said Ernestam. "This data is an important tool that helps our health team better guide consumers towards healthier lifestyles."

What is Lifesum and How it Helps Consumers Lose Weight and Live Healthier

Lifesum doesn't guilt users into strict calorie counting; rather, it emphasizes overall health benefits and the nutritional value of food.

Lifesum uses technology and psychology to create a tailored plan for users, improving the way they eat, drink and exercise. Whether the user's goal is to get fitter, lose weight or just lead a healthier lifestyle, Lifesum shows consumers how changing small habits and implementing them in everyday life can improve their overall health.

Users who download Lifesum get access to an extensive self-assessment test to identify personal goals and motivations. In addition, Lifesum continually questions consumers on their actions, helping the program better evaluate and identify what works, and what doesn't.

With more than 30 million users, Lifesum consistently ranks in the Top-10 in Health & Fitness in the App Store, regularly outranking both Weight Watchers (WW) and Noom.

Lifesum was one of only 40 that were selected for the Apple Watch launch in 2016, winning Apple's "App of the Year" award for three consecutive years, as well as featured in Apple's 2018 Keynote. Lifesum was also selected as Google's Editor's Choice in 2016, selected by Google to the Android Excellence Collection in 2017 and nominated Stand-Out Well-Being app in 2018.

A recent consumer story on PIX11 in New York found Lifesum was a low-cost alternative to the more expensive weight loss programs on the market. Lifesum costs less than $2.50 a month, compared to other weight loss apps that cost anywhere from $30-$50 a month.

Consumers can download Lifesum for free by clicking here.

Media Contact: Mark Macias

Phone: 646-770-0541

Email: mmm@maciaspr.com

Related Images

lifesum.png

Lifesum

SOURCE Lifesum

Related Links

https://lifesum.com

