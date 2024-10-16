Lifesum Reveals 5 ways Employers can Invest in Gut Health to Boost Productivity and Slash $140 Billion in Healthcare Costs

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- 70 million Americans suffer from gastrointestinal (GI) disorders, including conditions like Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) (source). This drives $140 billion in annual healthcare costs, exceeding those from heart disease and mental health, while negatively affecting employee productivity (source). In response, Lifesum, a leading global healthy eating app, shares five ways employers can support gut health to enhance performance and cut costs.

"Gut health is crucial for mental clarity, immune function, and energy - key factors that directly impact workplace engagement and productivity. As healthcare costs continue to rise, investing in employee gut health offers a smart strategy to enhance well-being, increase performance, and reduce overall medical expenses," said Signe Svanfelt, Lead Nutritionist at Lifesum.

Lifesum encourages employers to invest in digestive wellness through personalized nutrition plans, promoting gut-friendly foods, and offering resources like health coaching and stress management.

"By fostering a culture that enhances digestive health, companies can not only lower healthcare costs but also improve energy levels, employee retention, enhance job satisfaction, and build a more resilient, engaged, and productive workforce," added Signe.

5 Ways Employers Can Invest in Gut Health

Promote Stress Management Practices Chronic stress disrupts digestion and can lead to issues like IBS and inflammation. Mindfulness programs help employees manage stress, improving digestion, nutrient absorption, and overall well-being, leading to fewer absences and higher productivity. Provide Gut-Friendly Snacks and Meals

Offering fiber-rich, prebiotic, and probiotic snacks boosts digestion, energy, and focus. Examples include vegetables like carrots and celery, whole grains like oats, probiotic foods like kefir, and fiber-dense fruits, nuts, and seeds, all supporting better health and productivity. Offer Access to Digestive Wellness Apps

Apps like Lifesum offer personalized nutrition advice, helping employees develop healthier eating habits. By managing issues like bloating or constipation, these tools can enhance focus, energy, and overall productivity. Promote a Fiber-Rich, Balanced Diet

A diet with fiber, prebiotics, and probiotics supports gut health, aiding digestion, immunity, and mental clarity. Key foods include whole grains, legumes, fruits, vegetables, seeds, and fermented items like yogurt and kimchi. Educate Employees on Gut Health Workshops and wellness programs on the gut-brain connection can help employees understand how digestion affects mood and productivity. This fosters a healthier workplace culture, reducing absenteeism and enhancing well-being.

SOURCE Lifesum