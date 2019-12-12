Lifesum Reveals Why Google's 'Top Trending Diets' for 2019 May Not Be Right for Consumers in 2020

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The digital health app Lifesum has revealed new insight on why Google's "Top Trending Diets" for 2019 may not work for all consumers in 2020.

Google announced today its "Year in Search" analysis that included the top trending searches in 2019. The analysis is based on an aggregation of trillions of search queries, identifying what people around the globe are most curious about.

"Intermittent Fasting," "The Dr. Sebi Diet," "The 1200 Calories Diet," "Keto Ultra Diet" and the "GOLO Diet" are the "Top Trending Diets" for 2019.

Nutritionists with Lifesum say selecting random diets based on popularity will not always lead to successful weight loss since individual attributes - like work, lifestyle, environment, time, allergies and genetics - all play a defining role in whether a diet will succeed.

Lifesum has created a self-assessment test that factors in these individual attributes, allowing consumers to identify the best weight loss plan based on the individual, like if they love to cook or have a sweet tooth.

The CEO and co-founder of Lifesum, Henrik Torstensson, says this self-assessment is a critical part of Lifesum's philosophy and approach for achieving healthy goals.

"As we approach the New Year, consumers will begin researching the best diet plans for them," said Torstensson. "Don't make the mistake of jumping into a diet trend just because it's popular with others. If you want to succeed with weight loss or achieve your health goals, it's essential to find a plan that is based on your individual needs, dietary preferences and exercise habits."

A Closer Look at Lifesum's Health Self-Assessment Test

Lifesum's self-assessment test asks consumers questions regarding their specific eating and exercise habits. It asks questions like:

1. What is your food preference?

2. Do you prefer to follow a meal plan or stay more flexible?

3. What do you struggle with?

4. What are your main obstacles to eating more healthy?

5. Do you do your own grocery shopping?

6. Do you do your own cooking?

7. Do you have any specific dietary requirements?

Here is a list of some of the most popular plans assigned by Lifesum based on how consumers answer the self-assessment test:

Classic

Food for Strength

Scandinavian

Mediterranean

Clean Eating

6:1 Diet

5:2 Diet

High Protein

Ketogenic Easy

Ketogenic Medium

Ketogenic Strict

Paleo

Sugar Detox

Vegan

Kajsa Ernestam, Lifesum's in-house registered dietitian, says their expansive self-assessment helps Lifesum identify - with accuracy - which of the 17-plus Lifesum diets and meal plans will work best for an individual's needs.

"Lifesum doesn't just randomly assign diets to users," said Ernestam. "We have over 15 personalized diets and meal plans to help consumers reach their health goals and create healthier eating habits without feeling hungry. There are even certain options that you can add to the actual diet to enhance your success, like DNA tests and step counters."

About Lifesum

Roughly 35 million consumers log what they eat and drink, when they exercise, their weight and other lifestyle habits on Lifesum. Lifesum ranks in the Top 10 in the Health & Fitness section in the App Store and is the Editors' Choice on Google Play.

Whether the user's goal is to get fitter, lose weight or just lead a healthier lifestyle, Lifesum shows consumers how changing small habits and implementing them in everyday life can improve their overall health. Lifesum emphasizes the nutritional value of food and continually gives users personalized feedback, helping them evaluate what works for them so they can successfully reach their health goals.

