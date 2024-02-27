Lifesum study: Almost three-quarters of Gen Z and Millennials would quit their job tomorrow for one that better supported their well-being

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Almost three-quarters (71%) of Gen Z and Millennials would quit their job tomorrow for one that better supported their well-being, as revealed in the 2024 State of Healthy Eating and Wellbeing Report from Lifesum , the leading global healthy eating platform, trusted by companies, including Amazon, GE, and PayPal.

The report surveyed 10,000 Gen Z and Millennials and showed that 69% would be more productive if their employer improved their well-being, while 31% would consider a pay cut in exchange for a happier and healthier work environment.

"The report is a wake-up call for employers to grasp the needs of Gen Z and Millennials who are redefining company loyalty by prioritizing personal well-being in career choices. The report underscores how a nutrition-first approach can foster long-term well-being, benefiting mental, physical, and emotional health. This, in turn, enhances workplace productivity and satisfaction," said Markus Falk, CEO at Lifesum.

The report analyzed factors that contribute to a fulfilling work experience, including health and wellness goals, and sleep.

1. Health and Wellness Goals

Gen Z and Millennials prioritize physical fitness (88%), mental health and stress management (71%), and sleep quality (54%). Workplace stress was highlighted as a critical concern with 75% willing to leave their employer over a toxic work culture.

Functional foods that achieve health goals emerged as a key trend with 73% of respondents eating for enhanced energy, 61% for improved mental health, and 40% for better sleep - a trend reflected on Lifesum, as "snackable supplements" that allow users to incorporate vitamin, protein and energy snacking into their diet, is one of the most popular features.

Emerging 2024 trends will include a rise in adaptogenic foods known for their stress-relieving properties, including mushroom latte powders, and sleep-inducing foods rich in melatonin and magnesium.

2. The Nutrition-Sleep Connection

The report unveiled the intricate interplay between nutrition and sleep among Gen Z and Millennials.

50% of respondents believed their dietary decisions 'very much' influence their energy levels during the day, while 83% expressed a likelihood to modify their eating habits to improve sleep quality.

Emerging 2024 trends will include a rise in foods with sleep-inducing substances, and greater adoption of tech-enabled solutions, including Lifesum's sleep tracking feature in partnership with Oura that allows users to understand how diet impacts their sleep patterns - and vice versa.

