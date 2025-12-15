Lifesum Study: U.S. Christmas Dinners Rank Among World's Least Nutritious

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American holiday tables are among the most indulgent. According to research from nutrition app Lifesum, the U.S. ranks just behind Britain for the most calorie-heavy Christmas dinner, with plates high in sugar, saturated fat, and oversized portions.

The study analysed traditional festive meals across the U.S. and Europe, examining calories, macronutrients, sugar, fibre, and essential vitamins, showing how holiday traditions affect nutrition and wellbeing.

The typical U.S. Christmas plate, featuring roast turkey, creamy sides, rich sauces, and sugary desserts, averages 3,600 calories, high in sugar and saturated fat, and low in fibre. Britain leads at 3,800 calories with similar concerns.

"There's a simple 'order-eating' trick most Americans miss," says Rebeka Bereczy, lead dietitian at Lifesum. "Eat vegetables and protein first to cut calorie intake by 10–20% while stabilising blood sugar. Fill half your plate with veggies, prioritise protein, stay hydrated, and savour dishes mindfully."

Healthier traditions emerge in the Czech Republic, with plates centred on fish, vegetables, and lighter desserts, averaging 2,200 calories, higher fibre, and balanced macronutrients. Poland and Sweden also favour lighter, nutrient-dense meals, proving it's possible to celebrate without overindulging.

Top 20 Christmas Dinners Nutritional Index

Ranking Country Avg Calories Nutritional Index 1 Czech Republic 2,200 Balanced macros, high fibre, fish & vegetables, light desserts 2 Poland 2,300 Moderate sugar, fibre-rich sides, lean meats 3 Norway 2,400 Lean proteins, high vegetable intake, moderate carbs 4 Sweden 2,450 Fibre-rich grains, balanced dessert, seasonal veg 5 Finland 2,500 Light proteins, high vegetables, low added sugar 6 Denmark 2,550 Moderate sugar, fish-based dishes, balanced macros 7 Portugal 2,600 Lean proteins, seafood-focused, moderate desserts 8 Italy 2,650 Pasta-heavy, moderate sugar in desserts, fibre from vegetables 9 Spain 2,700 Lean meats, vegetables, moderate dessert intake 10 Switzerland 2,750 Cheese-heavy, moderate sugar, fibre from seasonal veg 11 Netherlands 2,800 Meat and potatoes focus, moderate sugar, low fibre 12 Belgium 2,850 Chocolate desserts, rich sauces, moderate vegetables 13 Austria 2,900 Rich meats, creamy sauces, sugar-heavy desserts 14 France 3,200 Butter-rich dishes, pastries, desserts high in sugar 15 Germany 3,400 Sausages, potato sides, sugar-laden desserts 16 Ireland 3,450 Rich meats, gravy-heavy, sugary desserts 17 Southern Spain 3,500 Rich meats, pastries, high sugar intake 18 Hungary 3,550 Meat-heavy, sweet desserts, moderate vegetable intake 19 United States 3,600 High sugar, creamy sauces, low fibre, oversized portions 20 United Kingdom 3,800 High sugar & saturated fat, low fibre & micronutrients, large portions

