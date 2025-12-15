Lifesum Study: U.S. Christmas Dinners Rank Among World's Least Nutritious

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American holiday tables are among the most indulgent. According to research from nutrition app Lifesum, the U.S. ranks just behind Britain for the most calorie-heavy Christmas dinner, with plates high in sugar, saturated fat, and oversized portions.

The study analysed traditional festive meals across the U.S. and Europe, examining calories, macronutrients, sugar, fibre, and essential vitamins, showing how holiday traditions affect nutrition and wellbeing.

The typical U.S. Christmas plate, featuring roast turkey, creamy sides, rich sauces, and sugary desserts, averages 3,600 calories, high in sugar and saturated fat, and low in fibre. Britain leads at 3,800 calories with similar concerns.

"There's a simple 'order-eating' trick most Americans miss," says Rebeka Bereczy, lead dietitian at Lifesum. "Eat vegetables and protein first to cut calorie intake by 10–20% while stabilising blood sugar. Fill half your plate with veggies, prioritise protein, stay hydrated, and savour dishes mindfully."

Healthier traditions emerge in the Czech Republic, with plates centred on fish, vegetables, and lighter desserts, averaging 2,200 calories, higher fibre, and balanced macronutrients. Poland and Sweden also favour lighter, nutrient-dense meals, proving it's possible to celebrate without overindulging.

Top 20 Christmas Dinners Nutritional Index

Ranking

Country

Avg Calories

Nutritional Index

1

Czech Republic

2,200

Balanced macros, high fibre, fish & vegetables, light desserts

2

Poland

2,300

Moderate sugar, fibre-rich sides, lean meats

3

Norway

2,400

Lean proteins, high vegetable intake, moderate carbs

4

Sweden

2,450

Fibre-rich grains, balanced dessert, seasonal veg

5

Finland

2,500

Light proteins, high vegetables, low added sugar

6

Denmark

2,550

Moderate sugar, fish-based dishes, balanced macros

7

Portugal

2,600

Lean proteins, seafood-focused, moderate desserts

8

Italy

2,650

Pasta-heavy, moderate sugar in desserts, fibre from vegetables

9

Spain

2,700

Lean meats, vegetables, moderate dessert intake

10

Switzerland

2,750

Cheese-heavy, moderate sugar, fibre from seasonal veg

11

Netherlands

2,800

Meat and potatoes focus, moderate sugar, low fibre

12

Belgium

2,850

Chocolate desserts, rich sauces, moderate vegetables

13

Austria

2,900

Rich meats, creamy sauces, sugar-heavy desserts

14

France

3,200

Butter-rich dishes, pastries, desserts high in sugar

15

Germany

3,400

Sausages, potato sides, sugar-laden desserts

16

Ireland

3,450

Rich meats, gravy-heavy, sugary desserts

17

Southern Spain

3,500

Rich meats, pastries, high sugar intake

18

Hungary

3,550

Meat-heavy, sweet desserts, moderate vegetable intake

19

United States

3,600

High sugar, creamy sauces, low fibre, oversized portions

20

United Kingdom

3,800

High sugar & saturated fat, low fibre & micronutrients, large portions

