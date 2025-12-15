Lifesum Study: U.S. Christmas Dinners Rank Among World's Least Nutritious
News provided byLifesum
Dec 15, 2025, 03:00 ET
LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- American holiday tables are among the most indulgent. According to research from nutrition app Lifesum, the U.S. ranks just behind Britain for the most calorie-heavy Christmas dinner, with plates high in sugar, saturated fat, and oversized portions.
The study analysed traditional festive meals across the U.S. and Europe, examining calories, macronutrients, sugar, fibre, and essential vitamins, showing how holiday traditions affect nutrition and wellbeing.
The typical U.S. Christmas plate, featuring roast turkey, creamy sides, rich sauces, and sugary desserts, averages 3,600 calories, high in sugar and saturated fat, and low in fibre. Britain leads at 3,800 calories with similar concerns.
"There's a simple 'order-eating' trick most Americans miss," says Rebeka Bereczy, lead dietitian at Lifesum. "Eat vegetables and protein first to cut calorie intake by 10–20% while stabilising blood sugar. Fill half your plate with veggies, prioritise protein, stay hydrated, and savour dishes mindfully."
Healthier traditions emerge in the Czech Republic, with plates centred on fish, vegetables, and lighter desserts, averaging 2,200 calories, higher fibre, and balanced macronutrients. Poland and Sweden also favour lighter, nutrient-dense meals, proving it's possible to celebrate without overindulging.
Top 20 Christmas Dinners Nutritional Index
|
Ranking
|
Country
|
Avg Calories
|
Nutritional Index
|
1
|
Czech Republic
|
2,200
|
Balanced macros, high fibre, fish & vegetables, light desserts
|
2
|
Poland
|
2,300
|
Moderate sugar, fibre-rich sides, lean meats
|
3
|
Norway
|
2,400
|
Lean proteins, high vegetable intake, moderate carbs
|
4
|
Sweden
|
2,450
|
Fibre-rich grains, balanced dessert, seasonal veg
|
5
|
Finland
|
2,500
|
Light proteins, high vegetables, low added sugar
|
6
|
Denmark
|
2,550
|
Moderate sugar, fish-based dishes, balanced macros
|
7
|
Portugal
|
2,600
|
Lean proteins, seafood-focused, moderate desserts
|
8
|
Italy
|
2,650
|
Pasta-heavy, moderate sugar in desserts, fibre from vegetables
|
9
|
Spain
|
2,700
|
Lean meats, vegetables, moderate dessert intake
|
10
|
Switzerland
|
2,750
|
Cheese-heavy, moderate sugar, fibre from seasonal veg
|
11
|
Netherlands
|
2,800
|
Meat and potatoes focus, moderate sugar, low fibre
|
12
|
Belgium
|
2,850
|
Chocolate desserts, rich sauces, moderate vegetables
|
13
|
Austria
|
2,900
|
Rich meats, creamy sauces, sugar-heavy desserts
|
14
|
France
|
3,200
|
Butter-rich dishes, pastries, desserts high in sugar
|
15
|
Germany
|
3,400
|
Sausages, potato sides, sugar-laden desserts
|
16
|
Ireland
|
3,450
|
Rich meats, gravy-heavy, sugary desserts
|
17
|
Southern Spain
|
3,500
|
Rich meats, pastries, high sugar intake
|
18
|
Hungary
|
3,550
|
Meat-heavy, sweet desserts, moderate vegetable intake
|
19
|
United States
|
3,600
|
High sugar, creamy sauces, low fibre, oversized portions
|
20
|
United Kingdom
|
3,800
|
High sugar & saturated fat, low fibre & micronutrients, large portions
SOURCE Lifesum
