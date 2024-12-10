Lifesum Unveils 2025's Top 5 Food and Drink Trends

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As consumers increasingly prioritize holistic wellness, Lifesum, a world-leading healthy eating app, has unveiled the top five food and drink trends set to define 2025. Leading the charge are functional foods like Protein Donuts and Green Tea Blends, inspired by GLP-1 hormone therapies such as Ozempic and Wegovy.

"Lifesum's insights reveal a transformative shift in how consumers approach nutrition, favoring foods that blend physical health benefits with mental clarity and overall well-being. By analyzing user behavior, Lifesum not only predicts these trends but also provides actionable insights and tools to make holistic wellness more accessible and achievable for everyone in 2025," says Markus Falk, CEO at Lifesum.

1. Functional Foods with GLP-1 Enhancers

Functional foods inspired by GLP-1 hormone therapies like Ozempic and Wegovy are set to dominate 2025 and offer natural ways to support weight management rather than replace medications.

Green tea blends : Featuring catechins that boost natural GLP-1 secretion for appetite control.

: Featuring catechins that boost natural GLP-1 secretion for appetite control. Protein-enriched coffee and energy drinks: Pairing caffeine's benefits with protein for satiety and muscle health.

2. Fermented and Gut-Health Foods

The gut-brain axis remains a focal point for health enthusiasts, driving demand for fermented and probiotic-rich foods to support digestion, mood, and immunity. According to Lifesum's analytics, searches for gut-health foods increased by 47% in 2024.

Fermented cashew cheeses : Probiotic-rich dairy alternatives with bold, tangy flavors.

: Probiotic-rich dairy alternatives with bold, tangy flavors. Kimchi superfood blends: Traditional kimchi enhanced with ingredients like turmeric and spirulina.

3. Nootropic Beverages for Cognitive Health

As mental performance becomes a priority, nootropic drinks that enhance focus, memory, and creativity will flourish.

Cacao-based tonics : Featuring adaptogens like rhodiola rosea for mood and mental clarity.

: Featuring adaptogens like rhodiola rosea for mood and mental clarity. Matcha + L-theanine elixirs: Pairing energy and calm for cognitive support.

4. Fiber-Rich Foods

The health benefits of fiber will take center stage, offering gut-friendly, appetite-regulating solutions that are inspired by GLP-1 hormone therapies like Ozempic and Wegovy.

Fiber-infused sparkling waters : Digestive health meets refreshing hydration.

: Digestive health meets refreshing hydration. Fiber-rich smoothie boosters: Nutritious powders like green banana flour for digestive health.

5. Protein Power, Especially for Women

Protein-enriched foods will continue to rise, particularly among women seeking hormonal balance, muscle recovery, and metabolic health. According to Lifesum's analytics, searches for protein-rich foods increased by 42% in 2024.

Protein donuts : Indulgent yet functional treats fortified with pea and whey protein.

: Indulgent yet functional treats fortified with pea and whey protein. Creatine lattes: Energy-boosting, muscle-supporting morning staples.

