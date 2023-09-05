Lifesum unveils Hormonal Meal Plan to optimize the wellbeing of all employees, and address the workplace blindspot for hormonal health

Lifesum

05 Sep, 2023, 08:00 ET

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lifesum, the leading global healthy eating platform, has become the first company to launch a Hormonal Meal Plan to optimize the wellbeing of all employees, and address the workplace blindspot for hormonal health.

Lifesum's Hormonal Meal Plan is available via Lifesum for Work, leading corporate healthy eating service from Lifesum, used by organizations, including Amazon and Nike, to increase workforce wellness outcomes, including employee engagement, lower absenteeism, and higher productivity.

Hormones regulate every process in the body, including stress (source), mental health (source), and productivity (source), but some areas, for example menopause, are still considered a workplace taboo.

Lifesum's Hormonal Meal Plan is also available for women to support menopause symptoms from a nutrition perspective. The menopause costs American women an estimated $1.8 billion in lost working time per year (source), while one million women in the UK alone left their jobs due to menopause symptoms (source).

From today, all employees using Lifesum's Hormonal Meal Plan will receive personalized health insights, guidance and support, recipes, and feedback on micro- and macronutrients.

"Typically, our bodies maintain hormones within a normal level, but modern food processing and sedentary lifestyles make this process more difficult. Lifesum is innovating the next phase of workplace hormonal health by offering a solution for all employees that naturally supports the body in balancing hormones, and leads to a healthier, more productive workforce," said Jenny Ragnas, Chief Product Officer at Lifesum.

Over 65 million people globally use the Lifesum app, and the new Hormonal Meal Plan is further evidence of Lifesum enabling people and the organizations they work for to access best-in-class consumer technology for workplace wellbeing.

"When it comes to workplace hormonal health, menopause is still a taboo topic. While Lifesum's Hormonal Meal Plan is available for all employees, it also provides a practical workplace intervention to support the hormone health of female employees and promote open conversations. Without the right culture, taboos will remain," said Ragnas.

Lifesum recently unveiled a sleep tracking feature with ŌURA to improve understanding of how nutrition impacts sleep, which is vital for improving overall workplace health and wellbeing.

"The Hormonal Meal Plan is another exciting step towards Lifesum's holistic approach to workplace health, which empowers everyone to live a longer, healthier life," added Ragnas.

