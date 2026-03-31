LifeTech Scientific Corporation Announces 2025 Annual Results: Steady Revenue Growth with Adjusted Net Profit Increasing 24.9%

SHENZHEN, China, March 31, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LifeTech Scientific Corporation ("LifeTech" or the "Company", together with its subsidiaries, the "Group"; stock code: 1302.HK), a leading medical device company specializing in minimally invasive interventional solutions for cardio-cerebrovascular and peripheral vascular diseases, today announced its audited consolidated results for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the "Reporting Period").

Steady Revenue Growth

The Group recorded revenue of approximately RMB1,369.8 million, representing a year-on-year increase of approximately 5.1% during the Reporting Period. The growth was primarily driven by strong sales of stent grafts, which increased by approximately 19.9% year-on-year.

Solid Profitability

Gross profit of the Group amounted to approximately RMB1,019.1 million during the Reporting Period, representing a year-on-year growth of approximately 3.8%. The gross profit margin was approximately 74.4%. Excluding certain non-recurring items[1], the net profit of the Company reached approximately RMB353.4 million during the Reporting Period, representing a significant increase of approximately 24.9% year-on-year.

Strong Cash Position:

As at 31 December 2025, the Group's cash and cash equivalents were approximately RMB719.3 million, representing an increase of approximately 8.0% compared with 31 December 2024.

Note [1]: Such non-recurring items include (i) the share-based payment expenses; (ii) the other gains and losses resulting from financial assets at fair value through profit or loss ("FVTPL"); and (iii) the changes in fair value of the financial liabilities at FVTPL related to the redeemable shares of Biotyx Medical (Shenzhen) Co., Ltd.

Domestic Market Maintains Steady Growth, Overseas Business Posts Considerable Growth

In 2025, the Group steadily advanced in a complex and ever-changing market environment, continuously consolidating its leading position in the domestic market while accelerating its expansion into international markets.

Driven by its dual core strategies of "Innovation" and "Internationalization", the Group focused on addressing unmet global clinical needs and leveraged its global sales network to enhance synergies across branding, patents, distribution channels, clinical registration, and global operations. Domestically, it further strengthened its market foundation through broader adoption of its innovative product portfolio. Internationally, it earned wider recognition, achieving sustained and considerable growth in overseas revenue.

The domestic market performed steadily, with sales increasing by approximately 1.7% year-on-year, accounting for about 71.1% of the Group's total revenue. Overseas sales of the Group grew by approximately 14.4% year-on-year, accounting for approximately 28.9% of the total revenue.

In particular, the European market recorded a strong growth of approximately 25.9%, becoming the Group's largest overseas market and contributing approximately 12.1% of the total revenue.

Core Business Demonstrates Resilience

The Group currently operates three main product lines, including the Structural Heart Diseases (SHD) business, the Peripheral Vascular Diseases (PVD) business and the Cardiac Pacing and Electrophysiology (CPE) business.

The revenue of the Group was approximately RMB1,369.8 million during the Reporting Period, representing a year-on-year growth of approximately 5.1%. This increase was mainly due to the increase in revenue from the sales of stent grafts, which rose by approximately 19.9% year-on-year.

SHD Business

The Group has established a diversified product portfolio in the SHD business, mainly including Left Atrial Appendage (LAA) occluders and three generations of congenital heart diseases occluders, aiming to address various market demands through differentiated product strategies.

During the Reporting Period, the sales contributed by the SHD business were approximately RMB511.7 million, representing a year-on-year decrease of approximately 3.0%. Continuous technological innovation and product upgrades will further enrich the Group's SHD product portfolio and enhance its global sales layout.

PVD Business

The Group is striving to provide global patients with technology-leading systematic and comprehensive interventional medical devices solutions to treat peripheral vascular diseases. Products offered by the Group in the PVD business mainly included vena cava filters, thoracic aortic aneurysm stent grafts, abdominal aortic aneurysm stent grafts, Iliac artery bifurcation stent grafts, aortic stent graft system, aortic arch stent graft system and thoracoabdominal artery stent graft system.

During the Reporting Period, the sales contributed by the PVD business were approximately RMB844.6 million, representing a year-on-year growth of approximately 12.4%.

CPE Business

The Company is the first manufacturer in China that has a complete product portfolio of domestic implantable cardiac pacemakers with international-level technology and functions.

During the Reporting Period, the sales contributed by the CPE business were approximately RMB13.5 million.

Research and Development

The Group adheres to independent innovation, aiming to provide medical devices with outstanding clinical value for patients and physicians worldwide. In 2025, the Group continuously strengthened its innovation capabilities and accelerated the development of products to maintain its leading position in the industry.

During the Reporting Period, the R&D investment (including capitalized expenditure) of the Group amounted to approximately RMB329.0 million, accounting for about 24.0% of the total revenue, leading to the following key milestones:

Thoracoabdominal Artery Stent Graft System (consists of the G-Branch™ Thoracoabdominal Aortic Stent Graft System, SilverFlow™ PV Peripheral Vascular Stent Graft System, G-Branch™ AE Main Body Extension Stent Graft System, G-Branch™ AAA Bifurcated Stent Graft System and G-Branch™ IE Iliac Extension Stent Graft System), Aortic Stent Graft System (consists of the Ankura™ Pro Aortic Stent Graft System and Longuette™ Aortic Branch Stent Graft System), Aortic Arch Stent Graft System (consists of the Ankura™ Plus Aortic Arch Stent Graft System and CSkirt™ Aortic Arch Branch Stent Graft System), Peripheral Balloon Dilatation Catheter (Large diameter), Yoscop™ Multi-loop Snare System, SteerEase™-m Introducer and LAA Closure Delivery System have obtained the National Medical Products Administration ("NMPA") certification;

Ankura™ IIc TAA Stent Graft System has obtained the CE MDR (Medical Device Regulation) certification;

Iliac Bifurcation Device (consists of the G-iliac™ Pro Iliac Bifurcation Stent Graft System and SilverFlow™ Pro Internal Iliac Stent Graft System), Peripheral High Pressure Balloon Dilatation Catheter and Yuranos™ Pro Abdominal Aortic Stent Graft System, etc. are pending registration approval in China;

Aortic Stent Graft System (consists of the Ankura™ Pro Aortic Stent Graft System and Longuette™ Aortic Branch Stent Graft System), Fitaya™ Vena Cava Filter System, Futhrough™ Stent Graft Balloon Catheter, Yuranos™ Abdominal Aortic Stent Graft System, G-iliac™ Iliac Bifurcation Device, Thoracoabdominal Artery Stent Graft System (consists of the G-Branch™ Thoracoabdominal Aortic Stent Graft System, SilverFlow™ PV Peripheral Vascular Stent Graft System, G-Branch™ AE Main Body Extension Stent Graft System, G-Branch™ AAA Bifurcated Stent Graft System and G-Branch™ IE Iliac Extension Stent Graft System) and Aortic Arch Stent Graft System (consists of the Ankura™ Plus Aortic Arch Stent Graft System and CSkirt™ Aortic Arch Branch Stent Graft System) are pending registration approval of CE certification;

CS™ Concave Supra-arch Branched Stent-Graft System, X-Clip™ Mitral Valve Clip System, Surecham™ Aortic Arch Single Branch Stent Graft System (consists of the Aortic Arch Stent Graft System and Aortic Branch Stent Graft System) and Congenital Heart Defect Occluder are currently at the stage of pre-registration clinical enrollment in China;

Cera™ PFO Occluder has completed pre-marketing clinical enrollment and is currently under clinical follow-up in China;

IBS Titan™ Sirolimus-Eluting Iron Bioresorbable Peripheral Scaffold System is currently at the stage of clinical enrollment in China and in Europe, and its CE registration application has been submitted;

IBS™ Sirolimus-Eluting Iron Bioresorbable Coronary Scaffold System has successfully completed the three-year follow-up of the phase II clinical study and two-year follow-up of the phase III clinical study. Currently, its CE and NMPA registration application have been submitted; and

Congenital Heart Defect Occluder had been admitted into NMPA Special Examination and Approval Procedure for Innovative Medical Devices (the"Procedure"). It is the 16th product of the Company having obtained admission to the Procedure.

Intellectual Property Rights

Intellectual property is an internal driving force to improve our core competitiveness in the medical device market. As at 31 December 2025, the Group had filed a total of 2,631 valid patent applications worldwide, of which 1,217 patents had been granted.

Strategic Collaboration to Enter Electrophysiology Market

On 6 June 2025, the Company, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Lifetech Shenzhen, entered into a series of agreements to invest RMB150.0 million in Affector Medtech (Suzhou) Ltd. ("Affector Medtech"). Upon completion of all stages of the investment, Lifetech Shenzhen will hold 30% equity interest in Affector Medtech. As of 31 December 2025, Lifetech Shenzhen has completed the first stage of capital injection, for a consideration of RMB100.0 million in cash, and holds a 22.22% equity interest in Affector Medtech.

Through this strategic investment, the Group has secured exclusive priority cooperation rights and exclusive overseas distribution rights for Affector Medtech's electrophysiology related products, as well as both parties will jointly promote the research, development and commercialization of innovative cardiac interventional imaging platform products. This has further expanded our presence in the high-growth medical device sector, enhanced our technological capabilities, and generated synergies with our existing businesses.

The Chairman and CEO of LifeTech, Mr. XIE Yuehui, said:

"In 2025, the Group continued to forge ahead steadily amidst the global wave of industry transformation and development. Leveraging our strong business resilience and the synergies among our specialized business segments, we continue to drive sustainable growth. We strengthened our market presence, expanded internationally, and reached significant milestones in product research and development as well as clinical translation. Meanwhile, the strategic investment in Affector Medtech has positioned us in the fast-growing electrophysiology market, unlocking new growth opportunities through strong synergies.

Guided by our core strategies of 'innovation' and 'internationalization', we will continue to accelerate product development and clinical application, drive technological breakthroughs, and provide comprehensive solutions for diverse clinical needs. At the same time, we aim to strengthen our global business, sustainably grow our global market share, and further solidify our industry leadership.

In light of the vast opportunities in the global healthcare industry, the Group is full of confidence. Leveraging our outstanding innovation capabilities, solid industrial foundation, and growing global influence, we are well-positioned to navigate challenges in a complex and ever-changing market, seize new development opportunities, and embark on a journey toward sustainable, high-quality growth. Through impactful innovation and positive social contributions, we aim to create greater value for patients, physicians, shareholders, and all other stakeholders."

About LifeTech Scientific Corporation

Established in 1999 in Shenzhen, China, LifeTech Scientific Corporation (Stock Code: 1302.HK) specializes in the R&D, manufacturing, and sales of minimally invasive interventional medical devices for the treatment of cardio-cerebrovascular and peripheral vascular diseases. The Company offers innovative solutions for structural heart diseases, peripheral vascular diseases, bradycardia, and neurovascular conditions. It also possesses the world's first innovative iron-based bioabsorbable material technology platform.

Guided by the core strategy of "innovation" and "internationalization", LifeTech Scientific maintains a leading market position for its key products in the home country and has established 7 subsidiaries overseas, extending its sales network to nearly 120 countries and regions worldwide.

SOURCE LifeTech Scientific Corporation