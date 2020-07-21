Lifetime and Soap Opera Actor Recreating Iconic Movie Scenes with His Pit Bull

LOS ANGELES, July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Actor Matt Shevin, whose credits include starring in the 2020 Lifetime TV movie Her Secret Family Killer and "The Bold and the Beautiful," has had one of the busier COVID-19 quarantines.

Co-starring opposite his 96-lb., eight-year-old Pit Bull named Ricky, Matt has currently shot 68 videos from their Los Angeles home, recreating iconic movie scenes from films including The Hunger Games and The Hangover. The videos are becoming a viral sensation.

Pictured, from left, Ricky, Matt Shevin. A scene from Cast Away.

The videos can be viewed here: https://vimeo.com/channels/quarantinedactor

Shevin, who has also appeared in dozens of TV commercials, began in March with a scene from Casino. He calls this endeavor "Inside the Actor's Quarantined Apartment," and gives major credit to Ricky for the project's success. "He's proof that you actually can teach an old dog new tricks. I've got him wearing wardrobe and wigs, and he's reacting on camera in ways that amaze me. I've become a Hollywood dad."

The dog's effort does not go uncompensated. "The second I yell 'cut,' Ricky heads right to the kitchen for a treat," says Shevin. "He knows his worth."

Matt is available to discuss his videos via phone and video. Ricky as well.

