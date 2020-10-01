Lifetime Eye Care and The Vision Performance Center Merge with Sterling Vision

EUGENE, Ore., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sterling Vision is proud to announce that Lifetime Eye Care and The Vision Performance Center will be merging with Sterling Vision effective October 1, 2020. Lifetime Eye Care was founded in 1989, and Dr. David Hackett has been the lead physician and visionary at Lifetime Eye Care for many years. David Hackett, OD, FCOVD, is an optometrist with an extensive background in primary eye care, hard & soft contact lenses, eye injuries, red eyes, keratoconus, and traditional Laser-cataract surgery post-op care. To build upon the long history of Vision Therapy, Vision Development, and Vision Rehabilitation at Lifetime Eye Care, Dr. Hackett established the Vision Performance Center in March 2019. "We place great value in offering Vision Therapy and Vision Rehabilitation to those requiring assistance with visual comfort and efficient visual performance in order to achieve their full potential," says Dr. David Hackett.

"We are thrilled to welcome the staff at Lifetime Eye Care and The Vision Performance Center to the Sterling Vision team," says Albert Edwards, MD, PhD, one of the founding physicians of Sterling Vision. Adding Lifetime Eye Care and The Vision Performance center to the Sterling Vision network allows us to expand our services to Sterling Vision patients with Vision Therapy, Vision Rehabilitation, and Sports Vision. Each of these treatments involves an individualized program designed to correct visual-motor, perceptual, and visual processing deficiencies that interfere with the ability to comfortably and efficiently use one's vision.

Dr. Hackett has always been dedicated to providing the highest quality of personal care to his patients, and he will bring that same level of dedication to Sterling Vision. "I'm looking forward to being part of a team of eye care providers with an unprecedented level of clinical expertise, which will increase the quality and value of the services I provide to my patients," says Dr. Hackett.

About Sterling Vision

Sterling Vision is a network of eye care professionals driven to provide patient-centered care at ten locations across Oregon. Our team of clinicians are as compassionate as they are accomplished and put patient health first and foremost. We offer a comprehensive selection of medical, surgical, consultative, and aesthetics services, all delivered with care and thoroughness.

