Lifetime Jewelry Reveals the Jewelry That More Women Wear as the Temperature Rises

HAYWARD, Calif., June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Most styles of jewelry are worn consistently throughout the year. There's one jewelry style, however, that gets hotter along with it the summertime heat. That style is anklets. It's estimated that 70% of all anklets are purchased during the late spring and throughout the summer months.

"As more women wear shorts or short skirts, they also like to accessorize by showing off their ankles," said Karen Louise, founder of Lifetime Jewelry. "Anklets look great with casual styles like sandals and also add a stylish touch to heels and fancy shoes."

Three popular women's ankle chains for summer 2021

An anklet, also called an ankle chain or ankle bracelet, is an ornament worn around the ankle. Barefoot anklets have been worn for at least 8,000 years by girls and women.

The most popular styles are made of precious metals. Lifetime Jewelry offers the look and feel of a solid gold jewelry at about one tenth of the price. Each piece starts with a solid core of semi-precious metal and is layered with 24-karat gold that is up to 20 times thicker than on standard gold plated jewelry.

"The look and feel of these are so realistic that many professional jewelers have been fooled," said Karen Louise. "Since the entire piece of jewelry is completely covered in 24 karat gold, everything you see and touch is real gold."

Another factor is that every piece of Lifetime Jewelry comes with a 100% Free Lifetime Replacement Guarantee. Should any registered Lifetime Jewelry item break, tarnish, chip, get damaged, or simply doesn't live up to expectations, the owner can send it in for a free replacement.

That type of guarantee simply isn't given with typical solid gold jewelry. "Since many ankle chains are more delicate than a typical bracelet they are easily broken or damaged. Having a free replacement guarantee is reassuring since any mishap can be remedied," said Louise.

About Lifetime Jewelry

Lifetime Jewelry is one of the fastest-growing online jewelry stores in the world. They are one of the top sellers in fashion jewelry on Amazon, achieving #1 bestseller status with several products. They specialize in classic jewelry styles that have the look and feel of solid gold at a fraction of the price.

Since 1987 Lifetime Jewelry has offered necklaces, chains, bracelets, anklets, bangles, earrings, rings, charms, pendants, crosses, and rosaries for men women, and children.

Lifetime Jewelry makes the highest quality gold fashion jewelry in the world and sells it at the lowest price possible.

Lifetime Jewelry products can be found on Amazon or at lifetimejewelry.com.

